WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Crisis Mode’: As Hospitals Close, Mississippi Lawmakers Mull ‘Band-Aid’ Fixes
The Mississippi Legislature will address the state’s ongoing hospital closures, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn said in press interviews on Tuesday as the legislative session began. At a press conference in November last year, House Democratic Leader Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, highlighted the dire situation in...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Health Care Faces ‘Looming Disaster,’ Medical Group Warns Lawmakers
Mississippi’s health-care crisis is worsening, and an overhaul of the state’s “current system of care is unmistakably essential,” a leading medical group warned hours before the State Legislature was set to begin its 2023 session at noon Monday. “The lack of access to healthcare for many...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a new plan for improving the state’s infrastructure. His administration’s strategic infrastructure plan is geared toward accommodating Tennessee’s record growth, as well as addressing traffic congestion and meeting transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In...
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
WLBT
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram. The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1...
Mississippi sees another spike in COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 […]
wjsu.org
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
Courthouse News Service
K-9 cop let dog bite handcuffed woman
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi federal court denied summary judgment to a sheriff’s deputy accused of intentionally having his K-9 dog attack a handcuffed woman who was detained for running a red light, resulting in deep bites to her breast and mental trauma. The dog was his responsibility to control, another police officer on the scene criticized his actions and “it is clear” from video that the woman “suffered greatly” during the attack.
WLBT
3 Things To Know for Tuesday, January 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for...
impact601.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Mississippi using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
copiahmonitor.com
A season for everything
I usually write the Southern Gardening column about how the different seasons change the look of our landscapes and gardens, what seasonal plants look great, and when it’s time to transition with new plants for the next season. Just like in the garden, a career has a season for...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
Mississippi Skies: Afternoon severe threat update
Confidence is increasing for the chance of significant severe weather in several regions of Mississippi as a strong cold front moves in from our northwest. There will be two chances of severe weather with the first beginning around 5 p.m. today and lasting through 5 a.m. Tuesday. There is only...
WAPT
New year means new legislative session, tax breaks
JACKSON, Miss. — Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage of House Bill 531, also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022. According to the law, the 5% tax bracket will be reduced to 4%, and tax-free income levels under...
This Hike In Mississippi Leads To Stunning Waterfalls & You Can Stand Underneath Them
The Gulf Coast of the United States is filled with so many beautiful bayous, lakes, and rivers you can explore. However, if you're looking for more of an adventure and want to find a few waterfalls, a road trip to Mississippi will make it. Clark Creek Natural Area, located about...
