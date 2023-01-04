ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
actionnews5.com

Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a new plan for improving the state’s infrastructure. His administration’s strategic infrastructure plan is geared toward accommodating Tennessee’s record growth, as well as addressing traffic congestion and meeting transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In...
WHIO Dayton

Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees another spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 […]
wjsu.org

Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist

Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
WKRG News 5

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
WJTV 12

Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
Courthouse News Service

K-9 cop let dog bite handcuffed woman

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi federal court denied summary judgment to a sheriff’s deputy accused of intentionally having his K-9 dog attack a handcuffed woman who was detained for running a red light, resulting in deep bites to her breast and mental trauma. The dog was his responsibility to control, another police officer on the scene criticized his actions and “it is clear” from video that the woman “suffered greatly” during the attack.
WLBT

3 Things To Know for Tuesday, January 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for...
copiahmonitor.com

A season for everything

I usually write the Southern Gardening column about how the different seasons change the look of our landscapes and gardens, what seasonal plants look great, and when it’s time to transition with new plants for the next season. Just like in the garden, a career has a season for...
WAPT

New year means new legislative session, tax breaks

JACKSON, Miss. — Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage of House Bill 531, also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022. According to the law, the 5% tax bracket will be reduced to 4%, and tax-free income levels under...
