ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Native American artists' collective founder revealed to be white: Report

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzRlm_0k2aUX1p00


A woman who co-founded an LGBT Native American artists' collective has left the organization after it was reported she was actually white .

Kay LeClaire, who went by nibiiwakamigkwe, says she has left the art collective, called giige, after reports surfaced accusing her of being of German, Swedish, and French Canadian ancestry.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFER GUIDES TO 'DECOLONIZED' THANKSGIVING

“I am sorry. A lot of information has come to my attention since late December. I am still processing it all and do not yet know how to respond adequately. What I can do now is offer change. Moving forward, my efforts will be towards reducing harm by following the directions provided by Native community members and community-specified proxies. Currently, this means that I am not using the Ojibwe name given to me and am removing myself from all community spaces, positions, projects, and grants and will not seek new ones. Any culturally related items I hold are being redistributed back in community, either to the original makers and gift-givers when possible or elsewhere as determined by community members. Thank you,” LeClaire said in a statement to Madison365 .

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, giige confirmed LeClaire was no longer with the collective and wished to extend its "gratitude and utmost sympathy to the Indigenous community."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The case of LeClaire reportedly faking a Native American identity comes months after Indigenous activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who famously rejected Marlon Brando's Oscar on his behalf in 1973, was accused of not being Native American by her siblings weeks after her death.

Comments / 7

AP_001412.ac2f82b3800f41f594d40f41aba8ac4c.2228
1d ago

Hmmm, seems like I heard of another example of this treacherous behavior. Warren comes to mind.

Reply(2)
4
Related
msn.com

Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans

When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

New discovery: – It can’t be true

The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy