If you’re interested in heading to Spring Training this year and haven’t yet started planning your trip, take this article as your sign to start, as things tend to fill up quickly. If you’ve never been to Spring Training, it’s a trip worth taking if you can swing it, but can definitely feel overwhelming (and expensive!) to navigate if you’ve never been before. Here are some tips and tricks the LL staff has accumulated over our years of visiting the Phoenix area that we hope will be helpful to you. First tip: even if you don’t usually read comments on the articles, make sure to read them on this one, as people will weigh in with their own tips and favorites, including our desert-based contingent of Mariner fans.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO