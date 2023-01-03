ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realdawghuskies.com

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Friday Film Study with new Washington DB Thaddeus Dixon

The Washington defensive backfield went from a strength to a work in progress, to put it politely. A new name surfaced when the Transfer Portal opened up: Thaddeus Dixon, a corner from Long Beach City College in California. Officially listed at 6-2 and 205 Dixon will benefit from off-season workouts...
Yardbarker

Should Washington Add Another Quarterback?

Then on December 14th, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had been committed to Washington for about six months, flipped to Ohio State. That leaves the Huskies in a bit of an odd spot at the most important position on the field. While the starter for 2023 is obvious, looking beyond...
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023

Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
Radio Ink

McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle

IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
Lookout Landing

Your Guide to Mariners Spring Training, 2023

If you’re interested in heading to Spring Training this year and haven’t yet started planning your trip, take this article as your sign to start, as things tend to fill up quickly. If you’ve never been to Spring Training, it’s a trip worth taking if you can swing it, but can definitely feel overwhelming (and expensive!) to navigate if you’ve never been before. Here are some tips and tricks the LL staff has accumulated over our years of visiting the Phoenix area that we hope will be helpful to you. First tip: even if you don’t usually read comments on the articles, make sure to read them on this one, as people will weigh in with their own tips and favorites, including our desert-based contingent of Mariner fans.
seattlemedium.com

Gas Prices Rise Everywhere Except Washington

GasBuddy predicts the yearly national average in 2023 will be 50 cents lower than in 2022 at $3.49 a gallon. GasBuddy says a $4 national average is not out of the question “ahead of and during the summer driving season.” Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week.
KUOW

Conservative Seattle broadcaster Dori Monson passes away at 61

Funeral arrangements are being made for longtime Seattle conservative radio host Dori Monson. The 61-year-old talk-radio host died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after suffering a heart attack two days prior, according to Bonneville International, which owns KIRO-FM. He leaves behind a wife of 35 years and three daughters. Monson was...
bellevuereporter.com

Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers

You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
seattlerefined.com

Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed

The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
insideradio.com

Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.

Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
