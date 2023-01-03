Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.

PORT MANSFIELD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO