ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
EDINBURG, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island

TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KRGV

Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway

More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
PHARR, TX
sbnewspaper.com

HD dealer shuts doors in SB

Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg City Council Votes To Ban Eight-Liners

The City of Edinburg is banning game rooms that use eight-liners. Members of the city council voted Tuesday to outlaw the use of the gaming devices within the city limits. The decision came after calls from residents who were concerned that gaming rooms could open near their homes. Anyone who violates the new ordinance is subject to a one-thousand-dollar fine.
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

Businessman pays back $90,000 in Hidalgo County EMS bankruptcy case

A businessman who received more than $500,000 from Hidalgo County EMS before the company declared bankruptcy agreed to pay back $90,000 in December but admitted no wrongdoing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved the settlement agreement between McAllen businessman Jose Luis Trejo and trustee Christopher Murray, who is handling the Hidalgo County EMS case, on Dec. 19.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

Mission holds swearing-in ceremony for new city attorney

Mission welcomed a new attorney to City Hall on Tuesday. City Attorney Victor Flores was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeff Boyd during a brief ceremony at City Hall. “Mr. Flores is, as you know, a dedicated family man. He is a man of faith. He...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB CEO retires amid controversy, city leaders worried of “golden parachute” payout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At a special Brownsville Public Utilities Board meeting on Wednesday, the board accepted the retirement of CEO and general manager John Bruciak. “I’m only surprised that the retirement wasn’t announced sooner,” said District 3 Commissioner Roy De Los Santos.  De Los Santos spoke one-on-one with the 4 INVESTIGATES team on BPUB […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation

A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: San Benito schools lift lockdowns after ‘shots being fired in vicinity’

Update, 11:50a.m.: San Benito CISD announced lockdowns have been lifted. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired in the vicinity, the district announced. There is no active threat to students, according to police. According to a post by […]
SAN BENITO, TX
texasstandard.org

The Port Mansfield Cut and the treasure discovered there

Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
KRGV

Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa

No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts

A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy