Related
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
KRGV
Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway
More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
KRGV
Repairs to vehicle damaged by water line break in Harlingen to be paid for by AT&T
AT&T will pay for the damage caused by a Wednesday water line break in Harlingen that left a mother carless. Subcontractors working with AT&T were working in a neighborhood and hit a water line, according to Harlingen Water Works. The line ruptured, and water got into the car of a...
sbnewspaper.com
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
kurv.com
Edinburg City Council Votes To Ban Eight-Liners
The City of Edinburg is banning game rooms that use eight-liners. Members of the city council voted Tuesday to outlaw the use of the gaming devices within the city limits. The decision came after calls from residents who were concerned that gaming rooms could open near their homes. Anyone who violates the new ordinance is subject to a one-thousand-dollar fine.
progresstimes.net
Businessman pays back $90,000 in Hidalgo County EMS bankruptcy case
A businessman who received more than $500,000 from Hidalgo County EMS before the company declared bankruptcy agreed to pay back $90,000 in December but admitted no wrongdoing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved the settlement agreement between McAllen businessman Jose Luis Trejo and trustee Christopher Murray, who is handling the Hidalgo County EMS case, on Dec. 19.
progresstimes.net
Mission holds swearing-in ceremony for new city attorney
Mission welcomed a new attorney to City Hall on Tuesday. City Attorney Victor Flores was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeff Boyd during a brief ceremony at City Hall. “Mr. Flores is, as you know, a dedicated family man. He is a man of faith. He...
BPUB CEO retires amid controversy, city leaders worried of “golden parachute” payout
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At a special Brownsville Public Utilities Board meeting on Wednesday, the board accepted the retirement of CEO and general manager John Bruciak. “I’m only surprised that the retirement wasn’t announced sooner,” said District 3 Commissioner Roy De Los Santos. De Los Santos spoke one-on-one with the 4 INVESTIGATES team on BPUB […]
KRGV
Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related deaths, and 768 cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 768 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from Cameron County Public Health. One female in her 90's from Brownsville died as a result of the virus. She was not fully vaccinated, according to the report. Since the pandemic began, Cameron...
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
KRGV
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
KRGV
CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
Update: San Benito schools lift lockdowns after ‘shots being fired in vicinity’
Update, 11:50a.m.: San Benito CISD announced lockdowns have been lifted. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired in the vicinity, the district announced. There is no active threat to students, according to police. According to a post by […]
texasstandard.org
The Port Mansfield Cut and the treasure discovered there
Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.
KRGV
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
KRGV
Police report shows new details on the death of K-9 officer left inside police unit
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of a K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District's police department. The death of officer Tillin occurred Wednesday during the first-ever RGV K-9 competition in Edinburg. He was found unresponsive inside a police unit parked at the arena. The report...
KRGV
Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts
A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
