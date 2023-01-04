ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

live5news.com

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force meeting Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina continues to face the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers. At the beginning of the 2022 school year, there were over 14 hundred unfilled K through 12 educator jobs, according to South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement or CERRA. Filing these positions and retaining good teachers is something State Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver said is her top priority.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
gsabusiness.com

SCC president appointed to SC Board of Economic Advisers

S.C. Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler announced the appointment of Michael Mikota, Spartanburg Community College president, to serve on the S.C. Board of Economic Advisers. "The economic forecast produced by the BEA is one of the most important pieces of the budgetary process," Peeler said in a news release. "As...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WJCL

South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
GEORGIA STATE
countynews4you.com

“Racially-Isolated” Schools in North Carolina Increase

More schools across North Carolina are racially segregating or becoming “racially isolated. According to a new report titled “Still Stymied: Why Integration Has Not Transformed North Carolina’s Schools” by Kris Nordstrom, Senior Policy Analyst with the Education and Law Project of the NC Justice Center, there has been very little progress since its first report, “Stymied by Segregation (March 2018).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms

A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina. “It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
LEXINGTON, SC
Daily Energy Insider

Duke Energy commends N.C. order adopting company’s initial carbon plan

An order approved on Friday by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) adopting Duke Energy’s initial carbon plan to meet new state-mandated carbon dioxide emissions reductions received a thumbs up from the publicly traded company. ... Read More » The post Duke Energy commends N.C. order adopting company’s initial carbon plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
TENNESSEE STATE
live5news.com

Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks

TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Federal law enforcement authorities have revealed the alleged motives behind attacks on four power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day that left thousands of people without electricity. The four substations that were targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power...
WASHINGTON STATE
wpde.com

Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House

WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

