Bond denied for Athens capital murder suspect

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Ky’Ruan Yarbrough, the man charged with capital murder after a shooting on New Year’s Day, was denied bond Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.

According to court documents, Judge Gray West denied bond for Yarbrough after receiving “evidence and sworn testimony offered by the State as to the nature of the offense charged.”

One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens

Documents show the court also heard from investigators and “viewed body camera and home security camera footage of the incident.”

Athens Police say they were called to a shooting on Oakdale Ridge Lane early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 26-year-old Alexis Garth in the driveway. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but died from her injuries.

The case will be set for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

Comments / 7

Brenda Claunch
1d ago

Anyone that chases down their victim and shoots them 5 times doesn't deserve a bond. Sadly the oldest child of victim saw it all. In time I hope she forgets those terrible memories and only has happy thoughts of her mother. Prayers for children, family and friends.

Reply
10
Kristy Patterson
1d ago

good! he doesn't deserve to be out of jail just like she didn't deserve to die and the child didnt deserve to see the awful things she saw !

Reply
3
kia mac
1d ago

good for him and the family of the victim was going to have a real problem with that

Reply
6
 

WHNT News 19

