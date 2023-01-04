Bond denied for Athens capital murder suspect

ATHENS, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Ky’Ruan Yarbrough, the man charged with capital murder after a shooting on New Year’s Day, was denied bond Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.

According to court documents, Judge Gray West denied bond for Yarbrough after receiving “evidence and sworn testimony offered by the State as to the nature of the offense charged.”

Documents show the court also heard from investigators and “viewed body camera and home security camera footage of the incident.”

Athens Police say they were called to a shooting on Oakdale Ridge Lane early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 26-year-old Alexis Garth in the driveway. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but died from her injuries.

The case will be set for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.