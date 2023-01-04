ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Found: Man missing in Galax since November

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Kevin Ray Thompson hasn't been seen since November 23, and on Tuesday the Galax Police Department said he has been found. Also known as "K-2," Thompson was last seen in Doctor's Park on November 23. The department also shared that Thompson is safe.
GALAX, VA
WSET

Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

SRX series to visit Motor Mile Speedway in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After experiencing success with a visit to South Boston Speedway last season, the Superstar Racing Experience will try their hand at a new track in the area, visiting Radford's Motor Mile Speedway in 2023. Motor Mile is one of six tracks the SRX series will...
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Botetourt County shares envision 2040 survey results

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In the Spring of 2022, Botetourt County sought input from the community to update its comprehensive plan. Envision Botetourt 2040 is the most important document for guiding future land development, growth, and policy in the county, the district said. According to the district, the...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy