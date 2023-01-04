Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Investigation into VEC fraud scheme totaling $109K leads to convictions in Virginia: OSIG
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An Office of the State Inspector General’s investigation revealed that an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence promoted a fraud scheme using an outside co-conspirator to file false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) using multiple inmates’ identities. According...
51-year-old of Bassett charged after malicious wounding in Martinsville: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in Martinsville. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke to deputies. It was immediately apparent that she had injuries to her neck and face. Due to her injuries, she was air-lifted to a medical facility in Roanoke, deputies said.
Man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend charge changed to first-degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend to death is facing a new felony charge. Trenton Frye, 28, is now charged with first-degree murder, instead of second-degree murder. The Bedford County Commonwealth asked to drop the original second-degree murder charge and replace it with...
The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify individuals
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals in the attached photos. They're asking for the public's help. If you are able to identify the individuals in the attached photos you are asked to contact Ofc. Arrington at (540)483-9275.
Found: Man missing in Galax since November
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Kevin Ray Thompson hasn't been seen since November 23, and on Tuesday the Galax Police Department said he has been found. Also known as "K-2," Thompson was last seen in Doctor's Park on November 23. The department also shared that Thompson is safe.
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
SRX series to visit Motor Mile Speedway in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After experiencing success with a visit to South Boston Speedway last season, the Superstar Racing Experience will try their hand at a new track in the area, visiting Radford's Motor Mile Speedway in 2023. Motor Mile is one of six tracks the SRX series will...
Sovah Physician Practices welcomes new surgeon to provide care for Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is adding a new specialist to its team in the new year. They announced Tuesday that Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices effective January 1 and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in...
Bedford Co. man charged with felony animal abuse will face a grand jury
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An animal abuse case in Bedford County is now set to go before a grand jury. A Bedford County General District Court judge found probable cause to send Michael Elliott to trial. He faces a felony charge for allegedly torturing a husky, Winter, on...
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
Have you seen her? Woman missing and endangered in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered person. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last seen walking in the Vinton area of Roanoke County around 5 p.m. on Sunday. If you have any information on her potential...
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
Bedford County residents can expect their home value to increase with reassessment
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County residents can expect their property values to increase thanks to the reassessment process just completed. The reassessment is required by the Code of Virginia to be completed every four years. Residents can expect to receive theirs in the mail within the next...
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
Botetourt County shares envision 2040 survey results
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In the Spring of 2022, Botetourt County sought input from the community to update its comprehensive plan. Envision Botetourt 2040 is the most important document for guiding future land development, growth, and policy in the county, the district said. According to the district, the...
