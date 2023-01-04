ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

KFDM-TV

Groves city manager search is first in 20 years

GROVES — Groves City Council is tasked with doing something no council before it has had to do in the past twenty years--hire a city manager. This comes after longtime city manager D.E. Sosa retired. City councilmembers had no trouble finding a temporary replacement for Sosa. They appointed Chief...
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Acadian ambulance service combats shortage with monetary incentive

BEAUMONT — Worker shortages are hitting businesses here and across the country. But when it comes to EMS service it can turn serious in a hurry. Acadian ambulance is working to fill the void and hire more EMTs and paramedics. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. The funding comes from...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door

ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Orangefield ISD lockdown lifted

ORANGEFIELD — UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted at this time. Orangefield ISD is currently in lockdown due to a disturbance in the area. We will provide updates on this situation as more information is made available.
KFDM-TV

Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Entergy helps local agencies provide food

Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Orange PD arrests crime spree suspect following 4 hour standoff, says he shot at them

The Orange Police Department says they have arrested a man who was involved in a crime spree, during which he shot at officers during a high-speed chase. According to a statement from Orange Police, it all began in the early morning hours on Tuesday when they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a business, and the suspect used a firearm to gain entry into the business.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits The Dirty Daiquiri

BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter Tan Radford went down to The Dirty Daiquiri to talk about their family atmosphere and variety of drink options. Whether you want to drive through or hang out inside The Dirty Daiquiri offers a treat for everyone. Check out The Dirty Daiquiri Facebook page here.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man accused of pistol-whipping clerk during New Year's Eve robbery at area Family Dollar facing multiple charges

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 54-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting a clerk with a pistol during a New Year's Eve robbery is facing multiple charges. It happened Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of Gulf Street after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX

