NAACP leader Rev. Michael Cooper to run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT — Beaumont NAACP leader Rev. Michael Cooper has announced his intention to run in the May municipal elections for one of the two at-large council seats in Beaumont. Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during a news conference at the R.C. Miller Library. He says he has concerns...
City of Beaumont downtown development committee hoping for high turnout at next week's meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont downtown development committee are inviting the community to share their thoughts on how to promote growth in the heart of the city during an upcoming meeting. The meeting takes place Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the...
Lumberton school board fails to approve hybrid calendar including four-day weeks
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school board has failed to approve a hybrid calendar that would include a number of four-day weeks. The vote shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The meeting room was packed for the discussion, which lasted more than one hour, and the vote.
Groves city manager search is first in 20 years
GROVES — Groves City Council is tasked with doing something no council before it has had to do in the past twenty years--hire a city manager. This comes after longtime city manager D.E. Sosa retired. City councilmembers had no trouble finding a temporary replacement for Sosa. They appointed Chief...
How to show your appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department is inviting the public to show its appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire. The K9 is retiring from PNPD after eight years of service. From PNPD: The time has finally come. Our K9 Officer, RICO, is retiring after...
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
Homeless coalition reviews efforts to help homeless during freeze, plans for the future
BEAUMONT — The mayor's homeless coalition is reviewing efforts to protect the city's homeless after last month's freeze. Today the review took place at the coalition's first meeting of the new year. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on how you can help the homeless in Beaumont can...
Acadian ambulance service combats shortage with monetary incentive
BEAUMONT — Worker shortages are hitting businesses here and across the country. But when it comes to EMS service it can turn serious in a hurry. Acadian ambulance is working to fill the void and hire more EMTs and paramedics. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. The funding comes from...
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
Howell Furniture hosts Cattle Baron's Ball wrap-up meeting and highlights successes
BEAUMONT — It was a chance to recognize businesses and individuals that have helped raise a lot of money to fight cancer. Howell Furniture played host Tuesday night to the Cattle Baron's Ball wrap-up meeting. The American Cancer Society holds the ball each year, and this year, it raised...
Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door
ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
UPDATE: Orangefield ISD lockdown lifted
ORANGEFIELD — UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted at this time. Orangefield ISD is currently in lockdown due to a disturbance in the area. We will provide updates on this situation as more information is made available.
Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
Entergy helps local agencies provide food
Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
Orange PD arrests crime spree suspect following 4 hour standoff, says he shot at them
The Orange Police Department says they have arrested a man who was involved in a crime spree, during which he shot at officers during a high-speed chase. According to a statement from Orange Police, it all began in the early morning hours on Tuesday when they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a business, and the suspect used a firearm to gain entry into the business.
The Morning Show visits The Dirty Daiquiri
BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter Tan Radford went down to The Dirty Daiquiri to talk about their family atmosphere and variety of drink options. Whether you want to drive through or hang out inside The Dirty Daiquiri offers a treat for everyone. Check out The Dirty Daiquiri Facebook page here.
Beaumont man accused of pistol-whipping clerk during New Year's Eve robbery at area Family Dollar facing multiple charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 54-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting a clerk with a pistol during a New Year's Eve robbery is facing multiple charges. It happened Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of Gulf Street after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.
After 3-hour standoff SWAT team arrests man Orange Police say was involved in Tuesday chase, Monday robbery
ORANGE, Texas — Following a three-hour standoff, an Orange Police Department SWAT team arrested a man police believe is linked to a chase Tuesday morning as well as an early Monday morning smash-and-grab robbery. Chadwick McMillen was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night following the standoff at the James...
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
