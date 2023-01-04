ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans

Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Miami

Five Best Sunday Night Football Regular Season Finales in NFL History

Five best Sunday Night Football regular season finales in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It all comes down to Game 271. The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude with one last Sunday Night Football matchup. This week’s edition will take place at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s final wild card spot up for grabs.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Miami

Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
Yardbarker

Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston

Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens

Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Miami

Nyheim Hines Runs Back Second Kickoff Return Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Nyheim Hines makes NFL history with second return TD vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills put the “special” in special teams against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team played its first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on...
NBC Miami

Explaining the NFL Playoff Seeding Tiebreakers and How They Work

Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa...
NBC Miami

Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?

Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...

