The SMU Mustangs take on the Houston Cougars college basketball odds series for our SMU Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch SMU Houston. The Houston Cougars are the overwhelming favorite to win the AAC title. They obviously expect to win their conference, but the important part is to win the league in dominant fashion, so that the Cougars can become a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Houston was a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when it reached the Final Four, and the Cougars are certainly in the mix for a high seed. It is important, however — given the weakness of the AAC as a whole — for Houston to crush the conference and not lose multiple games to any opponent in the league. No AAC team other than Memphis, which is 11-4 and just did lose to Tulane, looks like a remotely decent threat to make the NCAA Tournament. The AAC, at most, will be a two-bid league, and Houston is the only NCAA Tournament lock. The Cougars can’t lose more than one game in the entire conference season (and that loss has to be to Memphis) if they want a No. 1 seed.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO