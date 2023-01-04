Read full article on original website
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
TCU Football Makes Historic Return to National Championship Game: Fans Will Go to Any Lengths to See it in PersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
TCU Football: 5 Reasons Why the Horned Frogs Will Beat Georgia in the National Championship
Here are five reasons why TCU will shock the world once again by beating Georgia to win the national championship.
Trey Sanders, ex-Alabama 5-star, makes huge TCU transfer portal move
Trey Sanders, a former five-star recruit running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, has made a decision about his next destination after entering the transfer portal, as the talented halfback will be playing for Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs next year. Sanders took to Instagram to reveal the huge decision. It’s […] The post Trey Sanders, ex-Alabama 5-star, makes huge TCU transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs Not "Tricking" Max Duggan
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have given up 850 passing yards in the last two games. That’s quite a difference from what we saw over the first 12 games of the season. Of course, it won’t get any easier on Monday night as they take on TCU Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan. As good as CJ Stroud is, you could make the case that Duggan is even better.
FOX Sports
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game
Seats to SoFi Stadium are going for over $1,000 as Georgia and TCU fans descend upon Los Angeles for the national championship.
Mattress Mack Places Massive TCU Moneyline Bet
The furniture store chain owner is also a prolific bettor, winning $75 million on the Astros in November.
College Basketball Odds: SMU vs. Houston prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The SMU Mustangs take on the Houston Cougars college basketball odds series for our SMU Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch SMU Houston. The Houston Cougars are the overwhelming favorite to win the AAC title. They obviously expect to win their conference, but the important part is to win the league in dominant fashion, so that the Cougars can become a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Houston was a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when it reached the Final Four, and the Cougars are certainly in the mix for a high seed. It is important, however — given the weakness of the AAC as a whole — for Houston to crush the conference and not lose multiple games to any opponent in the league. No AAC team other than Memphis, which is 11-4 and just did lose to Tulane, looks like a remotely decent threat to make the NCAA Tournament. The AAC, at most, will be a two-bid league, and Houston is the only NCAA Tournament lock. The Cougars can’t lose more than one game in the entire conference season (and that loss has to be to Memphis) if they want a No. 1 seed.
Some SEC Teams Share TCU's Feelings of Frustration
Columnist sums it up, but Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M among those in same boat.
Dak Prescott keeps it real on just what is different about his 7th season with the Cowboys
It became a regular occurrence to see the Dallas Cowboys make a multitude of moves both on and off the field over the first six years of Dak Prescott’s run with the team. However, the Cowboys shied away from making any major changes to the team during the offseason, especially on offense. The Cowboys decided […] The post Dak Prescott keeps it real on just what is different about his 7th season with the Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Mavericks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Mavericks prediction and pick. If there is one thing the Celtics have been known for over their entire existence as a franchise, it’s hustle and effort. I think many would agree with me that saying their last game might be one of the worst losses in the history of the team. Allowing 150 points in a non-overtime game is not only bad but to do it against a below-average team without their best player makes it 10 times worse. The Celtics lost 150-117 and have fallen to (26-12) on the season.
3 best destinations for Christian Wood if Mavs look to trade him
Trade rumors are really beginning to heat up in the NBA with the trade deadline just over a month away, and it’s beginning to look like the Dallas Mavericks could be a team that is active at the deadline. While they are widely expected to be buyers at the deadline, that may not be enough […] The post 3 best destinations for Christian Wood if Mavs look to trade him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fortworthreport.org
Texas Agriculture commissioner chooses Fort Worth Stockyards for swearing-in ceremony
In a tiny studio at the Fort Worth Stockyards, big names in the agriculture industry and cowboy world gathered to celebrate Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s swearing-in ceremony. Miller, a Republican who will be serving his third term in office, made it a point that he does not like...
