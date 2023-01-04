EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to numerous people and organizations. The first is for Melissa Radatz. Melissa’s son is a soldier and Melissa helped organize a drive to gather holiday cheer for her son and other hardworking soldiers overseas. I would also like to give special thanks to Abby Oxendine, Sarah Squires, the staff at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s in Wabasha, and of course the students of Wabasha-Kellogg Elementary and Mrs. Kellie Quade. Thank you to you all.

