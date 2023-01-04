Read full article on original website
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty. Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008. On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.
A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire and Chippewa county courtrooms were full for the swearing in of two new sheriffs today. In Eau Claire county, Dave Riewestahl, former county jail captain, narrowly defeated Don Henning in the sheriff’s race back in November. Swearing in was a bittersweet moment for Riewestahl, since he is replacing Ron Cramer who passed away unexpectedly in Sept. 2022.
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls on the Run includes programs to help all girls build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills. The lessons also instill the important connection between physical and emotional health. Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 programs.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -With this latest round of wintry weather, crews are back out there working to clear roads and highways. For one county highway department, that’s taking more time. “We’re just resetting to phase one of just removing snow from the main roadways, and we haven’t been able...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Thursday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, due to warm temperatures and deteriorating snow conditions.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, on Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5346 Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s West Side. It was reported that there was one occupant that was not able to evacuate the building.
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jennine Larson for the Sunshine Award. I would like to give it to Jennine for taking care of my father.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has denied appeals filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin on behalf of a student and a civil rights organization over discrimination claims within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. In a release from the CFASD,...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate my pastor, Wayne Oblender for the Sunshine Award. I want to thank him for allowing me to change the church sign and for allowing me to be an usher in my first year as a member of the church. Tim Oertel.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to numerous people and organizations. The first is for Melissa Radatz. Melissa’s son is a soldier and Melissa helped organize a drive to gather holiday cheer for her son and other hardworking soldiers overseas. I would also like to give special thanks to Abby Oxendine, Sarah Squires, the staff at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s in Wabasha, and of course the students of Wabasha-Kellogg Elementary and Mrs. Kellie Quade. Thank you to you all.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the recent warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire will be closed. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, due the recent rainy, warmer, weather, outdoor skating rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt parks will be closed. Pinehurst Warming Shelter will be open for the sledding, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and gear share. At this time, the Crokicurl and skating rinks will not be useable.
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Rick and Carol Faanes for the Sunshine Award. I am a recent caregiver for my wife of 57 years. She was an excellent cook, but I never was. Rick and Carol have been delivering great meals almost every night for us recently.
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona Area Public Schools school board finalized the scope of a two-question referendum in a unanimous decision at its meeting Thursday. According to a media release from Winona Area Public Schools, question number one will ask voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, including:
