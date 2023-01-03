The New Jersey Devils are back on the road tonight, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 pm. It is a nationally televised game, so the Devils will be expected to bring their A-game, especially with the rest of the Metropolitan Division closing in on their second-place spot. New Jersey is 23-11-3 with 49 points, while Detroit is 16-12-7 with 39 points, 23 behind the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO