ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Saros stopped all 28 shots in the third. Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Cody Glass also […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 1/4/23

The New Jersey Devils are back on the road tonight, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 pm. It is a nationally televised game, so the Devils will be expected to bring their A-game, especially with the rest of the Metropolitan Division closing in on their second-place spot. New Jersey is 23-11-3 with 49 points, while Detroit is 16-12-7 with 39 points, 23 behind the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

3 Canadiens Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023

After an impressive start to the season, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a tailspin and finished 2022 on the sourest of notes with a disastrous 1-8-1 record over the last 10 games. It’s a stretch reminiscent of last year when the team was far too easy to play against most nights and which has suddenly made them one of the frontrunners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.
FOX Sports

Washington hosts Nashville after Oshie's 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (17-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -152, Predators +129; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Nashville Predators after T.J. Oshie scored two goals in the Capitals' 6-2 win over the...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Blues visit the Canadiens after Thomas' 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (19-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-20-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Montreal Canadiens after Robert Thomas' two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Blues' 5-3 win. Montreal has a 15-20-3 record overall and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy