ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles issues evacuation warning for Salinas Riverbed ahead of storm

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sSxQ_0k2aQdET00

The city of Paso Robles has issued an evacuation warning for the Salinas Riverbed, ahead of the major winter storm expected to hit San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday,

The warning is for within the city limits.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, the Salinas Riverbed “is extremely hazardous during significant rain events and river levels can rise rapidly.”

The National Weather Service is predicting an atmospheric river will bring rain starting early Wednesday and getting heavier throughout the day.

Paso Robles is expected to get just under 2 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood watch for much of San Luis Obispo County warning of the potential for significant flash flooding and debris flows throughout the region.

“This storm has the potential for significant damage and threat to human life,” the city of Paso Robles said in the release, noting that recent rainfall has saturated the ground and winds could increase the potential for downed trees and power lines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Times

SLO County prepares for powerful rainstorm

The National Weather Service anticipated that hazardous weather conditions would grip San Luis Obispo County from Jan. 4 to late the next morning. That notice put Jonathan Stornetta, the Paso Robles fire and emergency services chief, on high alert. "We're expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain in the valley...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

When will the storm hit San Luis Obispo County

The latest forecast has the bomb cyclone hitting San Luis Obispo County with heavy rains and strong winds at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas of the county are currently experiencing light rain. Expect the strongest winds on Wednesday evening through early Thursday...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued

Following the quick break between systems on Tuesday, a significant storm moves into region Wednesday. Widespread, heavy rain and strong winds are expected into Thursday. Below average temperatures will accompany the windy and rainy conditions ahead. Between an inch and a half to three inches of rain is expected along the coast, with up to The post Heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Flood Watch issued appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
147
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy