Paso Robles issues evacuation warning for Salinas Riverbed ahead of storm

The city of Paso Robles has issued an evacuation warning for the Salinas Riverbed, ahead of the major winter storm expected to hit San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday,

The warning is for within the city limits.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, the Salinas Riverbed “is extremely hazardous during significant rain events and river levels can rise rapidly.”

The National Weather Service is predicting an atmospheric river will bring rain starting early Wednesday and getting heavier throughout the day.

Paso Robles is expected to get just under 2 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood watch for much of San Luis Obispo County warning of the potential for significant flash flooding and debris flows throughout the region.

“This storm has the potential for significant damage and threat to human life,” the city of Paso Robles said in the release, noting that recent rainfall has saturated the ground and winds could increase the potential for downed trees and power lines.