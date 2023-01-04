Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas City Royals to try their luck playing in Las Vegas
The Kansas City Royals are heading to Las Vegas to play two Spring Training Games in Big League Weekend March 18-19, 2023.
Guardians Sign Touki Toussaint, Cam Gallagher To Minor League Deals
The Guardians announced Wednesday that they’ve signed right-hander Touki Toussaint, catcher Cam Gallagher and righty Michael Kelly to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. Cleveland also confirmed its previously reported signing of outfielder Roman Quinn. Toussaint, 26, is the most recognizable and most experienced name...
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
FOX Sports
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
Yardbarker
Twins Add A Veteran Catcher On A Minors Deal
The Minnesota Twins addressed their hole at the catcher position when they signed veteran backstop Christian Vazquez to a three-year deal. The Twins later added veteran slugger Joey Gallo on a one-year, $11 million contract. On Thursday, the Twins made a depth move at the catcher position when they signed...
chatsports.com
Ryan O’Hearn traded to the Orioles
The Royals announced they have traded first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O’Hearn was designated for assignment last week to make room for Jordan Lyles. Baltimore will now be responsible for O’Hearn’s $1.4 million contract that the Royals signed this fall.
Yardbarker
Phillies acquire RHP Erich Uelmen from Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired pitcher Erich Uelmen from the Chicago Cubs, who had designated the right-hander for assignment to open a roster spot for Drew Smyly. The Cubs will receive cash considerations in the deal formally completed on Wednesday. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski announced the corresponding move to open a...
Mets Sign T.J. McFarland To Minor League Deal
The Mets have signed left-hander T.J. McFarland to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. McFarland has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse for now but will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. McFarland, 34 in June, has pitched in each of the last...
Padres, Eric Hanhold Agree To Minor League Deal
The Padres signed righty Eric Hanhold to a minor league contract last month, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A El Paso. Hanhold didn’t pitch in MLB last year. Claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the Orioles last offseason, he was passed through waivers by Pittsburgh in Spring Training. Hanhold accepted an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and wound up spending the whole season there. Working solely in relief, he posted a solid 3.40 ERA across 53 innings. His 21.2% strikeout rate and 10.4% walk percentage were each a bit worse than average, but he racked up ground balls at an excellent 62.7% clip.
Orioles Claim Lewin Diaz, Designate Ryan O’Hearn For Assignment
The Orioles have claimed Lewin Diaz off waivers from the Braves and designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment in a corresponding move, according to a team announcement. It’s the second time this offseason that the O’s have claimed Diaz off waivers. It’s a bit surprising to see them...
Yardbarker
Angels Sign José Godoy, Gerardo Reyes & Cam Vieaux To Minor League Deals
The Los Angeles Angels announced a series of Minor League deals with José Godoy, Gerardo Reyes and Cam Vieaux, all of who have prior experience in Major League Baseball. The trio was assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Godoy, 26, is the youngest of the group and has...
Blue Jays Re-Sign Casey Lawrence To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays have signed right-hander Casey Lawrence to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Lawrence, 35, was also signed to a minor league deal by the Jays for some pitching depth in 2022....
Yardbarker
Brewers reunite with southpaw on minor league deal
Claudio had previously spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Brew Crew. As a member of the Brewers, Claudio posted a 4.06 ERA in 2021 and 4.26 in 2020. He led the league in appearances in 2021 with 83. The soft-tossing left-handed pitcher has a deceptive delivery and generates a lot of ground balls courtesy of his primary pitch, a sinker. He has a career 59.8% ground-ball rate and tends to throw in the mid-80s velocity-wise.
Twins Agree To Minor League Deal With Tony Wolters
The Twins and free-agent catcher Tony Wolters are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wolters, a client of the VC Sports Group, will presumably receive an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Wolters, 30, was the Rockies’ primary catcher for several...
