newsnationnow.com

New Jersey man wants to ‘return kindness’ to community

(NewsNation) — A New Jersey man is leading a mission to “Return Kindness” with what he calls a “Kindness Crew.”. Their most recent act was collecting 1,000 holiday toys to donate. This year, the Return Kindness crew donated 10 times that amount. And that’s not all they’re doing — one of their long-term goals is to give a home away to a family in need.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Renna Media

Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
WESTFIELD, NJ
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
PATERSON, NJ
foodmanufacturing.com

New Jersey Pasta Maker Recalls Frozen Manicotti

Caesar's Pasta LLC of Blackwood, New Jersey, is recalling 5,610 lbs. of frozen manicotti because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Ewing Stem Civic Student Beaten In Bathroom

EWING, N.J. (PBN) A family is spending their afternoon in a hospital Wednesday after their son was attacked inside of a bathroom at the stem Civics Purplefect Palace High School. The teenage victim suffered head trauma and facial injuries that left him unconscious inside the bathroom after the attack, security...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PennLive.com

Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police

A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!

New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures

There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ

