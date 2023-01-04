New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO