Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsnationnow.com
New Jersey man wants to ‘return kindness’ to community
(NewsNation) — A New Jersey man is leading a mission to “Return Kindness” with what he calls a “Kindness Crew.”. Their most recent act was collecting 1,000 holiday toys to donate. This year, the Return Kindness crew donated 10 times that amount. And that’s not all they’re doing — one of their long-term goals is to give a home away to a family in need.
Renna Media
Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
foodmanufacturing.com
New Jersey Pasta Maker Recalls Frozen Manicotti
Caesar's Pasta LLC of Blackwood, New Jersey, is recalling 5,610 lbs. of frozen manicotti because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Ewing Stem Civic Student Beaten In Bathroom
EWING, N.J. (PBN) A family is spending their afternoon in a hospital Wednesday after their son was attacked inside of a bathroom at the stem Civics Purplefect Palace High School. The teenage victim suffered head trauma and facial injuries that left him unconscious inside the bathroom after the attack, security...
Quilt showcase in New Jersey tells African-American stories dating back generations
Quilt making came out of a necessity to the early slaves from Africa as a way to keep warm and for extra clothes, says quiltmaker Doreen Mollette-Sullivan.
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
Retail store closings 2022: The list of chains that closed stores in N.J. and nationwide last year
The past few years haven’t been kind to an already hurting brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit big-box stores hard, and many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have pivoted to e-commerce and online sales. Others announced permanent store closings or filed...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Jersey Proud: Rose Parade honors NJ residents who have donated, received organs
The Sharing Network had a float in the parade named “The Donate Life” which celebrated the gift of life and honored those who’ve donated and received organs.
PennLive.com
Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
N.J. reports 2,665 COVID cases, 21 deaths. Positive test rise, but well below last winter.
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,665 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths. The average number of daily positive cases this month has continued to rise from the winter surge, but not close to the figures from January 2022. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!
New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
New Jersey’s Oldest Fast Food Joint is One of the Most Iconic in America
Well, two topics I love to write about are "food" and "history". So when I saw this article about the oldest fast-food restaurants in America, I knew I wanted to do this one. Combing hamburgers and history lol this is a fun one for you to check out and enjoy.
Comments / 0