Renna Media
Scotch Plains-Fanwood UNICO Welcomes New Members
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO recently welcomed two new members into its organization. Serina Agosta and Joe Schiavo were sworn in by past president Geri Samuel at the chapter’s November meeting. UNICO is the largest Italian-American service organization in the United States. The organization’s objectives are to promote...
Renna Media
Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
Renna Media
Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Nitschke House
Nearly 200 children and adults of all ages attended a December 4, 2022, Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center, which offered opportunities to take photos with Santa (from Victorian times), tour the c. 1880 home authentically decorated for the holidays, visit the site’s multicultural Christkindlmarkt and enjoy favorite holiday tunes sung by the Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers. The festive event was presented by the Kenilworth Historical Society, and the carolers’ performance was generously sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association’s F.A.S.T. Committee.
Renna Media
Activities from the Key Clubs of the Chathams and Madison
On Friday, November 25, 2022, accompanied by several members from the Kiwanis Club Of The Chathams and Madison, many members from the Madison High School Key Club participated in the annual Christmas Parade in Madison center. The Parade began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, with the tree lighting taking place when the parade ended. Celebrants dressed in holiday outfits featuring red and green hats, scarves, red mittens, jingle bells, garlands, and battery-operated lights.
Renna Media
Mountainside’s newest Eagle Scout – Jacob Quisumbing
Jacob Quisumbing of Mountainside achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on October 22, 2022. Jacob is the son of Albert and Mimi Quisumbing. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 177 of Mountainside, chartered to the Community Presbyterian Church. Jacob has been a Scout for ten years, including his years as a Cub Scout in Pack 177.
Renna Media
Madison Welcomes New Business “A Dancer’s Den”
Mayor Robert H. Conley welcomed Raquel Banbury, owner of A Dancer’s Den, to Madison at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 27. Also in attendance were Robbin Salmeri, President of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, and Sue Whitehorn, Downtown Development Commission Chair. A Dancer’s Den, located at 2 Green...
Renna Media
College Club of FSP to host Nancy J. Ori – January 23
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains will host Nancy J. Ori, a well-known photographer, author, and educator, on January 23. Ori is the owner of the New Jersey Media Center LLC in Berkeley Heights and she enjoys teaching photography classes and workshops throughout the United States and Europe. In 2022,...
Renna Media
Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Renna Media
Crowds Flock to the Seventh Annual Winter Walk
The joy of the holiday season was on full display on Saturday, December 3, when thousands of people from Berkeley Heights and surrounding towns gathered downtown for the seventh annual Winter Walk. The rain magically gave way to mild temperatures just in time for this treasured holiday tradition. Children of...
Renna Media
Students Experience Powerful Immersive Holocaust Exhibit
It is Period 5 at Westfield High School and students in an American Studies class are seated on the floor of a replica of a World War II cattle car as the door rolls shut. What begins in the darkness is a powerful immersive educational experience designed to help students better make connections to the history of the Holocaust and to encourage them to work together to fight discrimination and hate.
Renna Media
Fanwood Family Lights Up Home for Worthy Cause
The Roser home on Paterson Road is a beacon of holiday light during the Christmas season as both a local attraction and a fundraising venue. Greg Roser begins setting up the thousands of lights in early fall, then flips on the switch Thanksgiving weekend. It’s uncertain whether the display is visible from space but it’s certainly visible to the community and attracts thousands of visitors who are asked to make a donation to the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities’ Lakeview School, a cost-free school for children with special needs.
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club holds annual Holiday Tea
The Thursday Morning Club (TMC) recently held their annual Holiday Tea at the Madison Community House and were honored to have Shirley Holly, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, join the holiday celebration. Past Presidents and members of 40 years and more were honored. The Pre-School Director, Patricia Driscoll, and Before and After School Child Care program Director, Dorothy O’Connor, and their staffs were recognized for their dedicated efforts to provide excellent programs and care. While enjoying a traditional tea, including scones with clotted cream and lemon curd, the members were entertained by a bassoon holiday concert.
Renna Media
7 Residents Graduate Somerset County CERT Team Basic Training
Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management graduated another seven local residents during the November 2022 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. These volunteers spent twenty-six hours over seven days learning how to support their community and first-responders when disasters strike through a coordinated, team effort at the municipal or county level.
Renna Media
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Renna Media
The “Cover Girls” Perform Holiday Concert
Submitted by Sangeeta Prasad Benbow, President Friends of the Library. Kathy and Mary have been singing all their lives, but officially together for 6 years where they have crafted their own unique style under the duo name of Cover Girls. They have performed together and individually at a variety of venues – Carnegie Hall, The Papermill Playhouse, Ocean Grove’s Great Auditorium, Church Tour of Ireland, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, along with local country clubs, weddings, and holiday events.
Renna Media
Mayor Sordillo Honored for recognition of Diwali
Mayor Victor Sordillo was honored on Saturday, December 10, at an event in Edison, NJ, for his years of service and support of the Indian community. The event was a fundraiser for Vedic Samaj of New Jersey. They are “an association of people brought together by a common bond of Hindu Dharma and cultural heritage. The group strives to enrich their lives through the practicing of vedic values and beliefs via prayers, social interactions, and caring for each other and the well-being of the community at large.”
Renna Media
1st Grade World Dance Residency at Gillette School
The 1st grade students at Gillette school enjoyed a 2 week World Dance Residency led by Joanna Pang Atkins, a teaching artist from Morris Arts, funded by the Long Hill Twp. PTO. The classes rotated daily with each learning a specific cultural dance. The residency culminated on December 10 with a parent performance featuring the students dressed in traditional costumes provided by Ms. Atkins.
Renna Media
A Conversation with Heather McGhee at Summit High School
In celebration of a 100-year commitment to equality for all, The Connection hosted a conversation with Heather McGhee, author of New York Times Bestseller The Sum of Us, at Summit High School in partnership with the Summit Interfaith Council AntiRacism Committee. A renowned expert on the American economy, Heather McGhee...
Renna Media
Cranford BSA Troop 80 bakes s’mores pies
At Troop 80’s December 12 meeting, the Scouts demonstrated how to use a cardboard box as a makeshift camping oven to bake S’mores pies. This recipe is a twist on the camping staple and uses a pie tin with a graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.
Renna Media
2023-2024 College Club Scholarship Applications are Available
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains 2023-2024 scholarship application forms can be obtained from the SPFHS Counseling Office, at spfk12.org, or at fspcollegeclub.org. This will be the 87th year that female students seeking financial assistance to pursue a four-year college degree have been helped by the College Club’s fundraising efforts. To date the College Club has awarded approximately $750,000.00 in scholarships to approximately 574 local women. In 2022-23 the club awarded $30,500 to 12 recipients.
