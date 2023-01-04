Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Nitschke House
Nearly 200 children and adults of all ages attended a December 4, 2022, Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center, which offered opportunities to take photos with Santa (from Victorian times), tour the c. 1880 home authentically decorated for the holidays, visit the site’s multicultural Christkindlmarkt and enjoy favorite holiday tunes sung by the Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers. The festive event was presented by the Kenilworth Historical Society, and the carolers’ performance was generously sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association’s F.A.S.T. Committee.
Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas giving plan helps teens in need
As part of their annual Christmas giving plan, members of the Kiwanis Club of Clark filled stockings with toiletries and goodies for teens at Visions and Pathways at a recent meeting. With additional donations from the Arthur L. Johnson High School Key Club under the direction of adviser Meghan Bradley, the Kiwanis parent organization filled forty stockings with three boxes of overflow items for the Visions and Pathway’s pantry, the charity that assists children who have aged out of foster care, runaways, and LGBTQ teens who are in need of shelter.
Crowds Flock to the Seventh Annual Winter Walk
The joy of the holiday season was on full display on Saturday, December 3, when thousands of people from Berkeley Heights and surrounding towns gathered downtown for the seventh annual Winter Walk. The rain magically gave way to mild temperatures just in time for this treasured holiday tradition. Children of...
Mountainside’s newest Eagle Scout – Jacob Quisumbing
Jacob Quisumbing of Mountainside achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on October 22, 2022. Jacob is the son of Albert and Mimi Quisumbing. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 177 of Mountainside, chartered to the Community Presbyterian Church. Jacob has been a Scout for ten years, including his years as a Cub Scout in Pack 177.
Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Valley Road School K-Kids Participate in Operation Shoebox
For their November service project, the Valley Road School K-Kids proudly collected 29 shoe boxes to be donated to Operation Shoebox. These boxes are filled with goodies that will be distributed to children around the world who may not receive any other gift this holiday season. K-Kids is a community service organization led by Valley Road teachers Sue Dzurovcik, Kim Belverio, and Kim Nacht.
Cranford BSA Troop 80 bakes s’mores pies
At Troop 80’s December 12 meeting, the Scouts demonstrated how to use a cardboard box as a makeshift camping oven to bake S’mores pies. This recipe is a twist on the camping staple and uses a pie tin with a graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
One of My Favorite Breakfast Spots in Ocean County is One of the Best in New Jersey
It's so delicious, I know it well, it's in my hometown. I was so happy to see this restaurant on the list. The list was put out by nj.com as one of the "best" places to check out and low and behold, this "little" spot made it. It was a...
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
Activities from the Key Clubs of the Chathams and Madison
On Friday, November 25, 2022, accompanied by several members from the Kiwanis Club Of The Chathams and Madison, many members from the Madison High School Key Club participated in the annual Christmas Parade in Madison center. The Parade began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, with the tree lighting taking place when the parade ended. Celebrants dressed in holiday outfits featuring red and green hats, scarves, red mittens, jingle bells, garlands, and battery-operated lights.
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood UNICO Welcomes New Members
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO recently welcomed two new members into its organization. Serina Agosta and Joe Schiavo were sworn in by past president Geri Samuel at the chapter’s November meeting. UNICO is the largest Italian-American service organization in the United States. The organization’s objectives are to promote...
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
7 Residents Graduate Somerset County CERT Team Basic Training
Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management graduated another seven local residents during the November 2022 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. These volunteers spent twenty-six hours over seven days learning how to support their community and first-responders when disasters strike through a coordinated, team effort at the municipal or county level.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track in N.J. delivers full-throttle fun for all ages
Most of us have taken to the track for a classic go-karting thrill at least once in our lives, but riding a “roller coaster you can control”? That’s some vroom vroom action contained to video games like “Mario Kart” — until now. Drop those controllers and dart out the door because a real-life Special Cup awaits, and it’s so supersized even Mario would be jealous.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 21-27, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
