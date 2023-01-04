This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO