ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Nitschke House

Nearly 200 children and adults of all ages attended a December 4, 2022, Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center, which offered opportunities to take photos with Santa (from Victorian times), tour the c. 1880 home authentically decorated for the holidays, visit the site’s multicultural Christkindlmarkt and enjoy favorite holiday tunes sung by the Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers. The festive event was presented by the Kenilworth Historical Society, and the carolers’ performance was generously sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association’s F.A.S.T. Committee.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas giving plan helps teens in need

As part of their annual Christmas giving plan, members of the Kiwanis Club of Clark filled stockings with toiletries and goodies for teens at Visions and Pathways at a recent meeting. With additional donations from the Arthur L. Johnson High School Key Club under the direction of adviser Meghan Bradley, the Kiwanis parent organization filled forty stockings with three boxes of overflow items for the Visions and Pathway’s pantry, the charity that assists children who have aged out of foster care, runaways, and LGBTQ teens who are in need of shelter.
CLARK, NJ
Renna Media

Crowds Flock to the Seventh Annual Winter Walk

The joy of the holiday season was on full display on Saturday, December 3, when thousands of people from Berkeley Heights and surrounding towns gathered downtown for the seventh annual Winter Walk. The rain magically gave way to mild temperatures just in time for this treasured holiday tradition. Children of...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Renna Media

Mountainside’s newest Eagle Scout – Jacob Quisumbing

Jacob Quisumbing of Mountainside achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on October 22, 2022. Jacob is the son of Albert and Mimi Quisumbing. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 177 of Mountainside, chartered to the Community Presbyterian Church. Jacob has been a Scout for ten years, including his years as a Cub Scout in Pack 177.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Renna Media

Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Renna Media

Valley Road School K-Kids Participate in Operation Shoebox

For their November service project, the Valley Road School K-Kids proudly collected 29 shoe boxes to be donated to Operation Shoebox. These boxes are filled with goodies that will be distributed to children around the world who may not receive any other gift this holiday season. K-Kids is a community service organization led by Valley Road teachers Sue Dzurovcik, Kim Belverio, and Kim Nacht.
Renna Media

Cranford BSA Troop 80 bakes s’mores pies

At Troop 80’s December 12 meeting, the Scouts demonstrated how to use a cardboard box as a makeshift camping oven to bake S’mores pies. This recipe is a twist on the camping staple and uses a pie tin with a graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap

The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Renna Media

Activities from the Key Clubs of the Chathams and Madison

On Friday, November 25, 2022, accompanied by several members from the Kiwanis Club Of The Chathams and Madison, many members from the Madison High School Key Club participated in the annual Christmas Parade in Madison center. The Parade began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, with the tree lighting taking place when the parade ended. Celebrants dressed in holiday outfits featuring red and green hats, scarves, red mittens, jingle bells, garlands, and battery-operated lights.
MADISON, NJ
Renna Media

Scotch Plains-Fanwood UNICO Welcomes New Members

The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO recently welcomed two new members into its organization. Serina Agosta and Joe Schiavo were sworn in by past president Geri Samuel at the chapter’s November meeting. UNICO is the largest Italian-American service organization in the United States. The organization’s objectives are to promote...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

7 Residents Graduate Somerset County CERT Team Basic Training

Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management graduated another seven local residents during the November 2022 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. These volunteers spent twenty-six hours over seven days learning how to support their community and first-responders when disasters strike through a coordinated, team effort at the municipal or county level.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track in N.J. delivers full-throttle fun for all ages

Most of us have taken to the track for a classic go-karting thrill at least once in our lives, but riding a “roller coaster you can control”? That’s some vroom vroom action contained to video games like “Mario Kart” — until now. Drop those controllers and dart out the door because a real-life Special Cup awaits, and it’s so supersized even Mario would be jealous.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy