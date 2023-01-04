ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Marvin Bagley III injury leaves Pistons shorthanded as they face extended absence due to hand injury 6-8 wks

According to sources, the Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine the next steps in his recovery. In his absence, Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel are expected to see the majority of the minutes at center.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets

Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. to have surgery on left hand

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate.” It isn’t clear how long he’ll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Evan Mobley's clutch basket lifts Cavaliers over Suns

Evan Mobley returned from a two-game absence and hit the game-winning shot with 4 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the visiting Phoenix Suns, 90-88, on Wednesday night. Mobley, who made just one of his previous eight shots, took a pass from Donovan Mitchell and hit a 13-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy