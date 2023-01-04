Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Renna Media
Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Nitschke House
Nearly 200 children and adults of all ages attended a December 4, 2022, Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center, which offered opportunities to take photos with Santa (from Victorian times), tour the c. 1880 home authentically decorated for the holidays, visit the site’s multicultural Christkindlmarkt and enjoy favorite holiday tunes sung by the Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers. The festive event was presented by the Kenilworth Historical Society, and the carolers’ performance was generously sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association’s F.A.S.T. Committee.
Renna Media
Activities from the Key Clubs of the Chathams and Madison
On Friday, November 25, 2022, accompanied by several members from the Kiwanis Club Of The Chathams and Madison, many members from the Madison High School Key Club participated in the annual Christmas Parade in Madison center. The Parade began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, with the tree lighting taking place when the parade ended. Celebrants dressed in holiday outfits featuring red and green hats, scarves, red mittens, jingle bells, garlands, and battery-operated lights.
Renna Media
The “Cover Girls” Perform Holiday Concert
Submitted by Sangeeta Prasad Benbow, President Friends of the Library. Kathy and Mary have been singing all their lives, but officially together for 6 years where they have crafted their own unique style under the duo name of Cover Girls. They have performed together and individually at a variety of venues – Carnegie Hall, The Papermill Playhouse, Ocean Grove’s Great Auditorium, Church Tour of Ireland, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, along with local country clubs, weddings, and holiday events.
Renna Media
Fanwood Family Lights Up Home for Worthy Cause
The Roser home on Paterson Road is a beacon of holiday light during the Christmas season as both a local attraction and a fundraising venue. Greg Roser begins setting up the thousands of lights in early fall, then flips on the switch Thanksgiving weekend. It’s uncertain whether the display is visible from space but it’s certainly visible to the community and attracts thousands of visitors who are asked to make a donation to the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities’ Lakeview School, a cost-free school for children with special needs.
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club holds annual Holiday Tea
The Thursday Morning Club (TMC) recently held their annual Holiday Tea at the Madison Community House and were honored to have Shirley Holly, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, join the holiday celebration. Past Presidents and members of 40 years and more were honored. The Pre-School Director, Patricia Driscoll, and Before and After School Child Care program Director, Dorothy O’Connor, and their staffs were recognized for their dedicated efforts to provide excellent programs and care. While enjoying a traditional tea, including scones with clotted cream and lemon curd, the members were entertained by a bassoon holiday concert.
Renna Media
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Renna Media
Valley Road School K-Kids Participate in Operation Shoebox
For their November service project, the Valley Road School K-Kids proudly collected 29 shoe boxes to be donated to Operation Shoebox. These boxes are filled with goodies that will be distributed to children around the world who may not receive any other gift this holiday season. K-Kids is a community service organization led by Valley Road teachers Sue Dzurovcik, Kim Belverio, and Kim Nacht.
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
Renna Media
Westfield Historical Society’s First Wednesday Luncheon
For the Westfield Historical Society’s First Wednesday Luncheon series in January, guests are welcome to the luncheon at Echo Lake Country Club on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 beginning with check-in at 11:45 a.m. Author and Horticulture expert, Lesley Parness, will speak on “We Grew it Here: 100 Years of Horticulture in New Jersey.”
One of My Favorite Breakfast Spots in Ocean County is One of the Best in New Jersey
It's so delicious, I know it well, it's in my hometown. I was so happy to see this restaurant on the list. The list was put out by nj.com as one of the "best" places to check out and low and behold, this "little" spot made it. It was a...
Renna Media
Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas giving plan helps teens in need
As part of their annual Christmas giving plan, members of the Kiwanis Club of Clark filled stockings with toiletries and goodies for teens at Visions and Pathways at a recent meeting. With additional donations from the Arthur L. Johnson High School Key Club under the direction of adviser Meghan Bradley, the Kiwanis parent organization filled forty stockings with three boxes of overflow items for the Visions and Pathway’s pantry, the charity that assists children who have aged out of foster care, runaways, and LGBTQ teens who are in need of shelter.
Renna Media
Scotch Plains-Fanwood UNICO Welcomes New Members
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO recently welcomed two new members into its organization. Serina Agosta and Joe Schiavo were sworn in by past president Geri Samuel at the chapter’s November meeting. UNICO is the largest Italian-American service organization in the United States. The organization’s objectives are to promote...
Renna Media
Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Winter outlook 2023: What’s the latest forecast for NYC from January through March?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A warm start to the new year in New York may serve as a precursor to above-average temperatures through the end of winter. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook for January to March gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to see warmer-than-normal conditions, while northern and western parts of the state have a slightly smaller likelihood.
Renna Media
7 Residents Graduate Somerset County CERT Team Basic Training
Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management graduated another seven local residents during the November 2022 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. These volunteers spent twenty-six hours over seven days learning how to support their community and first-responders when disasters strike through a coordinated, team effort at the municipal or county level.
Renna Media
College Club of FSP to host Nancy J. Ori – January 23
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains will host Nancy J. Ori, a well-known photographer, author, and educator, on January 23. Ori is the owner of the New Jersey Media Center LLC in Berkeley Heights and she enjoys teaching photography classes and workshops throughout the United States and Europe. In 2022,...
Renna Media
Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
