Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Renna Media
Valley Road School K-Kids Participate in Operation Shoebox
For their November service project, the Valley Road School K-Kids proudly collected 29 shoe boxes to be donated to Operation Shoebox. These boxes are filled with goodies that will be distributed to children around the world who may not receive any other gift this holiday season. K-Kids is a community service organization led by Valley Road teachers Sue Dzurovcik, Kim Belverio, and Kim Nacht.
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club works with Madison Eagle Christmas Fund
Members of the Thursday Morning Club (TMC) continued their tradition of working with the Madison Eagle Christmas Fund (MECF) by shopping for the wish list items of Pine Acres Nursing Home residents. The nursing home director provided a list of residents’ specific requests, and financial support for the purchases was provided by donations made directly to the MECF from Madison residents, businesses, and organizations.
Large emergency response on South Ave. on Thursday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a medical emergency in Bloomfield during the Thursday morning rush hour, according to emergency radio communications. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of South Avenue near Travis Avenue. NYPD and Port Authority Police were among the emergency responders. A light-colored...
Police Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Upper-Floor Tenant, 88, In Teaneck Apartment Building Fire
UPDATE: Two Teaneck police officers rescued an 88-year-old wheelchair-bound tenant from what began as an appliance fire in her fifth-floor apartment, carrying her down several flights of stairs to safety, authorities said.Sgt. Stephen Morena and Officer Aundra Ellington quickly gathered the woman –…
Renna Media
Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
Renna Media
Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Renna Media
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Renna Media
Warren Township Schools Staff Receive High Honors
Five teachers and five Educational Services Professionals from Warren Township Schools have been named recipients of the Governor’s Educator of the Year awards. Three additional Warren teachers have achieved the coveted Exemplary Educator Recognition Award. Teacher Recipients. Angelo L. Tomaso School – Elena Marinello, Grade 1 Teacher. Central...
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
The Takeout
Why Cooking Oil Thefts Are on the Rise
Small-town crime can reveal a lot about the restaurant industry. Take for instance the recent news out of East Lyme, Connecticut, reported by Eyewitness News 3, that a man was arrested for stealing cooking oil from several restaurants in town. Over the past year, there have been reports of the same thing happening in places like Woodstock, New York; Palm Coast, Florida; and Wayne, New Jersey.
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
Edison residents to hold protest over closure of only library in Clara Barton area
The protest will take place in the library's parking lot at 9 a.m., and they're inviting anyone who's also upset by the move to join them.
Bayonne Planning Board adopts redevelopment plan for former Seahorse Express property
The Bayonne Planning Board has adopted a redevelopment plan for the former Seahorse Express property in Bayonne, now that the City Council has introduced an ordinance to authorize the plan. Both took action at their respective December meetings. The site is located at 69-73 LeFante Way, in the Constable Hook...
Renna Media
Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas giving plan helps teens in need
As part of their annual Christmas giving plan, members of the Kiwanis Club of Clark filled stockings with toiletries and goodies for teens at Visions and Pathways at a recent meeting. With additional donations from the Arthur L. Johnson High School Key Club under the direction of adviser Meghan Bradley, the Kiwanis parent organization filled forty stockings with three boxes of overflow items for the Visions and Pathway’s pantry, the charity that assists children who have aged out of foster care, runaways, and LGBTQ teens who are in need of shelter.
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
Renna Media
Mayor Sordillo Honored for recognition of Diwali
Mayor Victor Sordillo was honored on Saturday, December 10, at an event in Edison, NJ, for his years of service and support of the Indian community. The event was a fundraiser for Vedic Samaj of New Jersey. They are “an association of people brought together by a common bond of Hindu Dharma and cultural heritage. The group strives to enrich their lives through the practicing of vedic values and beliefs via prayers, social interactions, and caring for each other and the well-being of the community at large.”
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Houston police detective thanks police officers, medical staff in Newark who saved his life
NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 21, Houston Police Detective James McFarland visited Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for a long awaited reunion with the first responders and medical team that saved his life, after he suffered a massive heart attack at Newark Liberty International Airport last summer. The detective and his wife got to thank the four Port Authority police officers who resuscitated him at the airport, and the cardiologists, surgeons and nurses from NBIMC who performed the emergency quadruple bypass surgery on him.
