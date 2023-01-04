ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Patricia Takamoto
1d ago

Why????? There are more important community problems to take care of??????? License plates????????????!

informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
HAWAII STATE
Corrie Writing

Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts

Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: These board games are finding tangible solutions to climate change in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Oahu residents already seeing the impacts of climate change, the city is initiating a plan to take action sooner rather than later. Originally created to gather input for the Climate Ready Oahu adaptation strategy, the city’s Resilience Office crafted a couple of games to explore the effects of sea level rise and increasing heat.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai’i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023

Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas. One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawaiinewsnow.com

City devotes more money to making Chinatown safer, clean up neighborhood

HNN News Brief (Jan. 5, 2023) West Maui residents are calling an ongoing water issue a crisis. Repairing Earth (Episode 12): Climate Adaptation Games. The games focus on ways people can adapt to these two climate hazards and work together to find tangible solutions. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Homeowner unleashes over front-lawn poop problem

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop, or else face a $500 fine. The state law hopes to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. Unfortunately, some homeowners are still seeing the waste on their lawns fronting...
HAWAII STATE

