Read full article on original website
Patricia Takamoto
1d ago
Why????? There are more important community problems to take care of??????? License plates????????????!
Reply(1)
4
Related
informnny.com
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
Task Force: Hawaii Needs To Remove Thousands Of Cesspools Sooner Than Planned
Hawaii currently has an official goal to replace all of its cesspools with better sewage treatment systems that cause less harm to the local environment and public health by 2050. But with as many as 83,000 cesspools releasing some 53 million gallons of untreated sewage into the islands’ soil, streams...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
Hawaii Life Flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts
Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: These board games are finding tangible solutions to climate change in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Oahu residents already seeing the impacts of climate change, the city is initiating a plan to take action sooner rather than later. Originally created to gather input for the Climate Ready Oahu adaptation strategy, the city’s Resilience Office crafted a couple of games to explore the effects of sea level rise and increasing heat.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
KITV.com
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
KHON2
HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs
HONOLULU (KHON2) — ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai’i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Oceanit is headquartered in Honolulu and it's the only company from Hawaii with this type of approval for a COVID test.
Tens Of Thousands In Hawaii May Be Working Less Because They Have ‘Long Covid’
The mysterious condition known as long Covid may be in large part to blame for the labor shortage that has slowed Hawaii’s progress in recovering economically from the pandemic, state lawmakers were told Wednesday. Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said UHERO will...
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
KITV.com
2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas. One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City devotes more money to making Chinatown safer, clean up neighborhood
HNN News Brief (Jan. 5, 2023) West Maui residents are calling an ongoing water issue a crisis. Repairing Earth (Episode 12): Climate Adaptation Games. The games focus on ways people can adapt to these two climate hazards and work together to find tangible solutions. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
KITV.com
Homeowner unleashes over front-lawn poop problem
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop, or else face a $500 fine. The state law hopes to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. Unfortunately, some homeowners are still seeing the waste on their lawns fronting...
Comments / 15