Festus, MO

feastmagazine.com

Rising Star: Tanya Key, head chef, Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas

While growing up in a household with her grandmother – a native of Nagoya, Japan – Tanya Key fondly recalls asking her why she worked so hard to prepare so many different dishes to appease the varying appetites around the dinner table. “She said it was because she wanted to make everybody feel happy and satisfied, and I’ve carried that with me ever since,” Key says. “That was the pinnacle for me. I realized later that’s why I started cooking. It’s not really about doing one thing your way; it’s about doing whatever it takes to make people happy with your food.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite

Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Send in wedding-related photo for a chance to win $200

Jefferson County and Eureka Leader readers are invited to send in their favorite wedding-related photos for the “Share the Love” contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Glass Brick Cigars & Spirits coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) There are plans for a whiskey and cigar bar coming to Crystal City. The Glass Brick Cigars and Spirits will be coming to Bailey Road in the coming year. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control along with another partner will be the owners of the business. Roberts says he has become a fan of both cigars and whiskeys and thinks this will be a great addition to the area.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
laduenews.com

Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners

When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Jan. 5-12

Creative Corner, 10-11 a.m., Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Creative, messy program for ages 2-5. Cost: $10 members, $11 residents, $12 others; includes crafts and snacks. To sign up: 636-938-6775. Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Bingo, 6:30...
DE SOTO, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Raising chickens – roosters, too – has ups, downs

My great-niece’s graduation party was held on a mild sunny day this past summer in rural west Jefferson County, hardly a setting to foretell tragedy. But it struck anyway. Unfortunately, an uninvited guest did not survive the affair. A moment of silence, please. It went down in this manner:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Which Missouri City is Best for Jobs in 2023?

If you are on the hunt for a new job in 2023, then you should strongly consider looking in one of Missouri's biggest cities, and according to the data, avoid looking for a job in the other one of Missouri's biggest cities. Which city in Missouri is best for jobs in 2023, St. Louis or Kansas City?
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

Tony Patrico no longer part of The Rizzuto Show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Tony Patrico is no longer a member of The Rizzuto Show. Host Scott Rizzuto made the announcement on the 105.7 show Wednesday morning. The announcement was followed by a post on the station on social media. “It was announced here, at the radio station, a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Burst water pipes disrupt operations at several Festus businesses

Recent frigid temperatures led to burst water pipes at several Festus businesses, flooding them and forcing them to close temporarily, some longer than others. A pipe recently burst at a building at 109 E. Main St. that houses Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce, Tree of Life Home Decor & Furnishings, Cobblestone Frame & Art Gallery and Dance Plus Studio, all of which had to close while repairs were made and the spaces were cleaned up.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

