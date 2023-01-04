Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmarkCJ CoombsSte. Genevieve, MO
feastmagazine.com
Rising Star: Tanya Key, head chef, Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas
While growing up in a household with her grandmother – a native of Nagoya, Japan – Tanya Key fondly recalls asking her why she worked so hard to prepare so many different dishes to appease the varying appetites around the dinner table. “She said it was because she wanted to make everybody feel happy and satisfied, and I’ve carried that with me ever since,” Key says. “That was the pinnacle for me. I realized later that’s why I started cooking. It’s not really about doing one thing your way; it’s about doing whatever it takes to make people happy with your food.”
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
myleaderpaper.com
Send in wedding-related photo for a chance to win $200
Jefferson County and Eureka Leader readers are invited to send in their favorite wedding-related photos for the “Share the Love” contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial.
KSDK
The Amazing Home Tour: Malik visits decked out O'Fallon home
ST. LOUIS — This perfect home is an entertainers dream with no inch of the spacious property left untouched with some type of bell or whistle. For more information you can reach out to Real Estate Advisor Brittney Harris brittney@brittneyharrisliving.com.
mymoinfo.com
Glass Brick Cigars & Spirits coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) There are plans for a whiskey and cigar bar coming to Crystal City. The Glass Brick Cigars and Spirits will be coming to Bailey Road in the coming year. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control along with another partner will be the owners of the business. Roberts says he has become a fan of both cigars and whiskeys and thinks this will be a great addition to the area.
KFVS12
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
laduenews.com
Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident
The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Missouri
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
KMOV
The origins of Lion’s Choice in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lion’s Choice started in 1967 as a St. Louis institution with small beginnings. News 4′s Steve Harris traced the origins behind the Lion in the above video.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Jan. 5-12
Creative Corner, 10-11 a.m., Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Creative, messy program for ages 2-5. Cost: $10 members, $11 residents, $12 others; includes crafts and snacks. To sign up: 636-938-6775. Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Bingo, 6:30...
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
myleaderpaper.com
Raising chickens – roosters, too – has ups, downs
My great-niece’s graduation party was held on a mild sunny day this past summer in rural west Jefferson County, hardly a setting to foretell tragedy. But it struck anyway. Unfortunately, an uninvited guest did not survive the affair. A moment of silence, please. It went down in this manner:
Which Missouri City is Best for Jobs in 2023?
If you are on the hunt for a new job in 2023, then you should strongly consider looking in one of Missouri's biggest cities, and according to the data, avoid looking for a job in the other one of Missouri's biggest cities. Which city in Missouri is best for jobs in 2023, St. Louis or Kansas City?
KMOV
Tony Patrico no longer part of The Rizzuto Show
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Tony Patrico is no longer a member of The Rizzuto Show. Host Scott Rizzuto made the announcement on the 105.7 show Wednesday morning. The announcement was followed by a post on the station on social media. “It was announced here, at the radio station, a...
edglentoday.com
'A True Pillar Of The Community:’ Legendary Realtor/Community Activist Paul Lauschke Jr. Dies
ALTON - Paul Lauschke Jr., a legendary Realtor/community activist, and a family man died early Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 88. One of his sons, David Lauschke, said late Wednesday afternoon Paul had suffered from heart issues in the last months of his life. Paul was...
myleaderpaper.com
Burst water pipes disrupt operations at several Festus businesses
Recent frigid temperatures led to burst water pipes at several Festus businesses, flooding them and forcing them to close temporarily, some longer than others. A pipe recently burst at a building at 109 E. Main St. that houses Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce, Tree of Life Home Decor & Furnishings, Cobblestone Frame & Art Gallery and Dance Plus Studio, all of which had to close while repairs were made and the spaces were cleaned up.
You need to make how much Money to be “Rich” in St. Louis?
A website put together a list of how much money you'd need to make to be rich in certain cities across the US. And let us just say, you need a really good salary to be rich in St. Louis but it's way less than being rich in NYC. According...
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
