13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
ksl.com
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah is a wonderful place to start and grow a business, especially for women
Utah is a wonderful place to start and grow a business, which can provide flexibility and financial independence, especially for women. Ann Marie Wallace, the State Director of Women's Business Center of Utah, joined us with advice once you have identified a product or service that has potential for success.
Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR
Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Centered City Yoga
"Utah’s original center for yoga since 1999. 100+ weekly classes. 3 locations. 20+ different styles. In-person and online daily. With an emphasis on breathing techniques and meditation, we promote thoughtful and reflexive yoga in dozens of different styles to create physical and mental well-being." - www.centeredcityyoga.com.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
kubcgold.com
14 Famous People From Utah
If you were born in Utah, you're in good company. Here is a list of famous people who also were born in the Beehive State. Each of these celebrities were born in the Beehive State. The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting...
Tax cuts, water, housing and transgender surgeries for minors: What to expect from Utah Legislature in 2023
Utah’s Republican lawmakers are likely to consider tax cuts, water issues, housing and transgender issues during the 2023 legislative session. Read more.
Utahns to no longer receive federal pandemic funds, assistance
After years of federal pandemic funds helping families afford food and rent, those emergency assistance programs are finally coming to an end in Utah.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
How does credit score affect car insurance rates?
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s something we all must purchase as drivers: car insurance. What you’re shelling out for that insurance can be dependent on what kind of vehicle you have, your age, where you live. But did you know your credit score can affect how much you pay?
Non-profit leads push to legalize psychedelics in Utah
A bigger push to legalize psychedelics in Utah is coming from grassroots efforts in The Beehive State.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
upr.org
New Utah state veterinarian to start in August
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian. The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30. “We are excited to welcome...
Snowbirds kept out as Little Cottonwood Canyon closes for avalanche control
The canyon closed overnight for avalanche control, with skiers and boarders waiting anxiously at the mouth of Little Cottonwood for it to reopen.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Utah pro MMA fighter allegedly punched woman in back of her head, giving her a seizure
A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.
kuer.org
Nurses are hard to come by. Moab’s hospital has a plan to hold on to them
Many Utah hospitals are struggling to find enough nurses to cover shifts. But in Moab, the hospital is expanding its services. Moab Regional Hospital extended its urgent care hours on Jan. 1. The clinic now opens at 10 a.m. seven days a week. According to hospital executives, Moab is in a unique situation.
