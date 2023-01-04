ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington state test scores match the national average after declining from pre-pandemic scores

 3 days ago
The Center Square

Report: Washington schools superintendent not sufficiently tracking $3B in federal aid

(The Center Square) – A new state study looking at school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on minority students found that the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction wasn't adequately tracking school districts' spending of nearly $3 billion in federal aid. OSPI received $2.9 billion in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to the preliminary report conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, distributed in three rounds in July 2022, March 2021, and July 2021. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
gograysharbor.com

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal Proposing Free School Meals For Students

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing free school meals for every student in Washington. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing free school meals for every student in Washington. The OSPI announced this week that a proposal to give the state’s 1.1 million students access to free lunch will be given to the governor and lawmakers to consider. This past school year the federal program for free lunches during the pandemic ended. Families now must meet certain income requirements to be eligible for free or reduced school meals.
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs

The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

WA public schools are failing our children. We need a ‘grand bargain’ to fix it | Opinion

The gavels come down next week in Olympia opening Washington’s 2023 legislative session. The Governor and legislative leaders have taken turns laying out their top priorities and goals. They are entitled to their opinions, but our state constitution makes it crystal clear what they are supposed to be focused on: fully funding our schools without the use of local levies.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Workers across Washington State are getting a raise

Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington's Two Key Climate Standards Are Now in Effect

As the new year begins, so do Washington's two key climate strategies. "I do believe there are times in life when we should be humble, but I do believe we should crow about this," Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Wednesday. The Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
The Daily Score

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
WASHINGTON STATE

