Washington state test scores match the national average after declining from pre-pandemic scores

Report: Washington schools superintendent not sufficiently tracking $3B in federal aid
(The Center Square) – A new state study looking at school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on minority students found that the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction wasn't adequately tracking school districts' spending of nearly $3 billion in federal aid. OSPI received $2.9 billion in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to the preliminary report conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, distributed in three rounds in July 2022, March 2021, and July 2021. ...
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
gograysharbor.com
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal Proposing Free School Meals For Students
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing free school meals for every student in Washington. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing free school meals for every student in Washington. The OSPI announced this week that a proposal to give the state’s 1.1 million students access to free lunch will be given to the governor and lawmakers to consider. This past school year the federal program for free lunches during the pandemic ended. Families now must meet certain income requirements to be eligible for free or reduced school meals.
stateofreform.com
Consolidation, underlying costs, and a lack of healthy competition contributing to Washington’s rising healthcare costs
The rising costs of healthcare services are a heavy burden for many Washingtonians, but lowering those costs is a complicated issue. Experts identified some causes for high costs, as well as some solutions that could provide some relief during the “Efforts to ensure transparency & promote affordability” panel at Thursday’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
Washington legislators look to fill open job positions across the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abortion rights and new gun laws will face long debates in the upcoming legislative session, but lawmakers from both parties appear to have found common ground on a less-controversial topic: finding ways to boost hiring. During a preview with members of the press Thursday, Gov. Jay...
Tri-City Herald
WA public schools are failing our children. We need a ‘grand bargain’ to fix it | Opinion
The gavels come down next week in Olympia opening Washington’s 2023 legislative session. The Governor and legislative leaders have taken turns laying out their top priorities and goals. They are entitled to their opinions, but our state constitution makes it crystal clear what they are supposed to be focused on: fully funding our schools without the use of local levies.
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals, Health Care Unions Split on Best Way Out of Staffing Crisis
Washington's hospital system found itself facing financial losses approaching $2 billion by the end of 2022, but health care staffers and executives are hoping next week will bring opportunities for aid. When state lawmakers begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday, they'll find themselves in the middle of a growing...
kpq.com
Workers across Washington State are getting a raise
Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
Ideological divide over general tax relief on display at Washington state legislative preview
(The Center Square) – A Thursday legislative preview sponsored by the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington laid bare the stark difference of opinion between Democrat and Republican lawmakers on general tax relief. The subject of broad-based tax relief, such as cuts in...
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case...
KUOW
Washington state's new solution for foster parents and child care
Every year, Washington state struggles to find placements for hundreds of foster care kids. One problem is that a lot of licensed foster parents in Washington can’t take in kids under 5. Washington has about 8,000 children in foster care. The rule barring some parents from taking in kids...
Washington State Flu Deaths Are On A Near Decade High Pace
According to data from The Washington State Department of Health, flu deaths this season (October to October) are on a concerning pace. The last available data is from the next to last week, or week 51, of 2022 that ended on December 24th. As of that date, 93 Laboratory-Confirmed Influenza...
Chronicle
Washington's Two Key Climate Standards Are Now in Effect
As the new year begins, so do Washington's two key climate strategies. "I do believe there are times in life when we should be humble, but I do believe we should crow about this," Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Wednesday. The Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
nbcrightnow.com
Shootings in Albuquerque share target: elected Democrats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bullets flew through one home's front door and garage. At another home, three bullets went into the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl in a series of shootings that had at least one thing in common: They all targeted the homes or offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico.
The Daily Score
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
