ESPN has released their latest bracketology report and the UConn women's basketball team have not made a convincing enough argument to be named a No. 1 seed. Charlie Creme slated the Huskies as a No. 2 seed in the Seattle bracket, but threw the team a bone by placing UConn their backyard, Storrs. Although there is not much spice to the initial No. 2 verses No. 15 match-up, this one brings some intrigue. The Huskies are predicted to play against Lou Lopez-Senechal's former school, Fairfield.

STORRS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO