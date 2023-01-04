Read full article on original website
Christmas tree disposal in CT: How to do it in your city or town
Though it brings much joy to open presents on Christmas morning under the soft glow of a Christmas tree, the idea of having a tree is less romantic as piles of needles cover the floor. It's time to move your Balsam Fir to the sidewalk. Cities and towns across Connecticut...
CT, Mass. officials question spike in electric prices, look for solutions: 'Rate payers deserve better'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first in what are expected to be a series of virtual fact finding meetings on how electricity is being procured for the vast majority of residential electric customers in Connecticut and Massachusetts was held Tuesday with officials from both states urging more cooperation going forward.
Susan Campbell (opinion): Requiem for Ned Coll, a champion of equality in CT. 'He made sense.'
For decades, just saying the name “Ned Coll” was like throwing a lit match into a bucket of gas. At least, that was the case in some parts of Connecticut, where for a decade or more, the Hartford native was never far from the headlines. To some, Edward...
Winsted referendum Saturday on $2.3 million more for water projects
WINSTED — Voters on Saturday will be asked to approve borrowing $2.3 million to supplement a $6.2 million project that includes new water mains and improved water storage tanks in town. The projects were first proposed in 2021 by the Water and Sewer Commission. Costs to replace a water...
Editorial: A pledge to stay the course in Hartford
There was more than a little basking at the Capitol on Wednesday. And not without reason. Gov. Ned Lamont won a convincing reelection victory in November, bucking what could have been a tough year for Democrats with his party’s biggest gubernatorial win in decades. The General Assembly remained firmly in Democratic hands, with the message from voters that the state generally approves of the way things have been going in state government.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Fairfield
One lucky person in Connecticut is starting the New Year as a millionaire. A $2 million Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms on 1101 Post Road in Fairfield, CT Lottery announced. At Wednesday night’s drawing, the winner matched the first five numbers: 12-32-56-67-68. The Powerball number...
Dan Haar: No Big Idea to transform CT? 'Doesn't worry me at all,' Lamont says
Nestled in between his swearing-in for a second term at noon Wednesday and his star turn at the inaugural ball dance floor that night, Gov. Ned Lamont will deliver a speech at the Capitol about where Connecticut has been and where the state is heading. How big will the governor...
Girls ice hockey top performances, games to watch (Jan. 4)
A look at some of the top Connecticut girls ice hockey performances from the past two weeks, and a look at some games to watch:. Natalie Beach, Darien: Beach, a sophomore forward, had a hat trick in the Blue Wave’s 6-0 shutout of the Fairfield co-op on Dec. 21. Beach is off to a blistering start, scoring 11 goals in the first five games, all Darien wins.
ESPN Bracketology places UConn women's basketball as a No. 2 seed
ESPN has released their latest bracketology report and the UConn women's basketball team have not made a convincing enough argument to be named a No. 1 seed. Charlie Creme slated the Huskies as a No. 2 seed in the Seattle bracket, but threw the team a bone by placing UConn their backyard, Storrs. Although there is not much spice to the initial No. 2 verses No. 15 match-up, this one brings some intrigue. The Huskies are predicted to play against Lou Lopez-Senechal's former school, Fairfield.
No. 4 UConn men's basketball at Providence: Time, TV and what you need to know
Last season, Providence coach Ed Cooley dipped into the transfer portal and brought in a slew of new, key players. It took a little bit, but ultimately Cooley got the newcomers to mesh with the veterans, and the Friars had their best season in 25 years. PC, a charter Big East member, won its first regular season league title in program history, then advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.
