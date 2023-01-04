Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
NBC Sports
Red Sox players react to Devers' reported contract extension
Red Sox Nation finally was given something to cheer about as Boston locked up Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension. Devers, originally scheduled to hit free agency after the 2023 season, reportedly signed an 11-year, $331 million deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday. That means the star third baseman will remain in Boston through his age-37 season.
Rick Hahn Content With White Sox 2B Options; Door Remains Open
Hahn content with 2B options; door remains open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox filled two crucial gaps heading into the 2023 season, signing Andrew Benintendi – who donned his No. 23 jersey for the first time Wednesday – and Mike Clevinger in free agency.
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
Rafael Devers agrees to massive Red Sox contract extension
The Boston Red Sox have suffered from an exodus of star players in recent years, but have taken a major step toward making sure that does not happen again. The Red Sox have signed third baseman Rafael Devers to a massive contract extension. Devers and the Red Sox agreed to an 11-year contract worth $331... The post Rafael Devers agrees to massive Red Sox contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox, Devers agree to one-year contract to avoid arbitration
The Boston Red Sox still haven't signed Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension, but they have agreed on a one-year deal with the star third baseman to avoid arbitration. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that the Red Sox and Devers are in agreement on a one-year contract worth $17.5...
Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint
Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
Former Red Sox Carlos Baerga broke the Rafael Devers signing
Former Boston Red Sox and MLB veteran Carlos Baerga broke the Rafael Devers signing, adding another scoop to his impressive list this offseason.
Yardbarker
Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' projected 2023 lineup leaves much to be desired
The Red Sox did not overhaul their lineup this winter. If anything, they under-hauled it, subtracting All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and replacing them with the unproven Masataka Yoshida and the aging Justin Turner. While there's still time to pull off a trade, the Opening Day lineup may already...
