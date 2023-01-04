Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO