Tony Evers takes the oath of office

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Wednesday's weather looks pretty drab, with cloudy skies and a high temperature of 39 degrees.

Inauguration Day in Madison

Four ex-governors were there, led by Republican Tommy Thompson and Democrat Jim Doyle.

So were two outgoing Democratic office holders who ran hard but failed in bids for the U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes and Sarah Godlewski.

But Tuesday at the state Capitol in Madison belonged to Gov. Tony Evers, perhaps the most underrated politician in Wisconsin.

Republicans really thought they had him this time. But Evers beat back the challenge from businessman Tim Michels in November.

So there Evers was in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol, as mild-mannered as ever, taking the oath of office for his second term as the state's 46th governor.

Reporters Corrinne Hess and Molly Beck write that Evers pledged to push for abortion access, the expansion of Medicaid and more public school funding, all difficult lifts with Republicans running the Legislature.

In what may be the most memorable section of the speech − given all the rancor surrounding elections in Wisconsin − Evers called taking the oath "a profound display of democracy."

"One much like the fundamental right to cast a ballot; like the right to have fair and secure elections, free from interference by politicians; like the fidelity to each other to willfully return borrowed power when it’s no longer ours to bear; and much like the responsibility to serve with the grace and humility of recognizing not one of us alone can accomplish all we aim to achieve on our own."

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, state Treasurer John Leiber and Secretary of State Doug La Follette were also inaugurated

You can read the full article here.

Ron Johnson and Wisconsin's 2020 presidential electors

It was among the last batch of documents dropped by the Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

And it involves Wisconsin and its senior U.S. Senator, Republican Ron Johnson.

Lawrence Andrea and Molly Beck write:

Ron Johnson told the chairman of the state Republican Party a month after the 2020 election that the GOP-controlled state Legislature should choose the presidential electors instead of Wisconsin voters — an argument Johnson said Tuesday he has "no recollection of" making.

According to testimony and screenshots of text messages provided to the committee by former Wisconsin GOP chairman Andrew Hitt, Johnson reached out to Hitt in December 2020 as then-President Donald Trump launched efforts to overturn the election result and as state party leaders were crafting a plan to covertly bring Republicans into the state Capitol to sign paperwork alleging they were electors for Trump.

The operation involved discussions of taking multiple cars and hiding in rooms in the Capitol to avoid detection, according to Hitt's text messages.

The key section:

"Ron called me right after and now is arguing for us to have the legislature choose the electors. OMG," Hitt said in text messages for RPW executive director Mark Jefferson, referring to Johnson.

"What is he doing?" Jefferson replied.

"There is a huge amount of pressure building on them to find a way around the electoral college," Hitt told Jefferson.

"How can he feel good about promoting that though?" Jefferson said. "Does he believe we won here?"

You can read the full article here.

Don't miss these

Wisconsin artists to watch in 2023

Their names are Disq, Huey V and SistaStrings.

And they're the Journal Sentinel's Wisconsin Artists to Watch in 2023. It's the 11th edition of a list highlighting the best up-and-coming acts from the Dairy State.

Music critic Piet Levy writes:

As the world returned to some sense of normal in 2022, Disq, Huey V and SistaStrings all celebrated major accomplishments. Even bigger things lie ahead for them in the new year.

Levy describes the music, provides the back stories and gives plenty of space for the artists to talk about their craft.

You can read the article here.

