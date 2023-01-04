Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
themirrornewspaper.com
Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
13abc.com
The back and forth over backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts
13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 5 PM recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 5 PM recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD. Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022...
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | 2022 provided lots of weather extremes in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — How will you remember 2022? In a year of weather extremes, 2022 brought a vast array of weather patterns, from record heat to extreme cold, and major snowstorms to flooding rain. Now that the New Year is here, we can look back on the weather from...
13abc.com
State program mediates nursing facility concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
13abc.com
A local business prepares for a partial closure on Secor Rd. extending over 200 days
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Secor Road will close for 210 days starting Tuesday, January 3rd. As a result of the bridge replacement, Secor Road will be partially closed from Dorr Street, just between Valleston Parkway and Towerview Boulevard. While the closure, isn’t large, it will impact some...
thepostathens.com
Effect of winter break on local college bar
As students head home for the holidays, they leave behind their weekend tradition of going out with their friends. At the University of Toledo, or UT, a frequent hangout for college students is the locally-owned bar Jake's Saloon, or Jake's, located at 2520 Dorr St., featuring Home Slice Pizza. Jake's...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department: Police chase ends in crash
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department remains on the scene of a crash in downtown Dundee. According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and began traveling towards Michigan, driving through Washington Township. During this time Washington Township Police also joined the chase.
13abc.com
Benchmark owner speaks out after kitchen fire: Damage impacting several surrounding businesses
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Benchmark Restaurant Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but because of the centralized location of the restaurant, several businesses were also impacted. “35 years that we’ve been in business, operations from New...
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
Comments / 0