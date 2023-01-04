ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

themirrornewspaper.com

Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

The back and forth over backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts

13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 5 PM recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 5 PM recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD. Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

State program mediates nursing facility concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations

MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
TOLEDO, OH
thepostathens.com

Effect of winter break on local college bar

As students head home for the holidays, they leave behind their weekend tradition of going out with their friends. At the University of Toledo, or UT, a frequent hangout for college students is the locally-owned bar Jake's Saloon, or Jake's, located at 2520 Dorr St., featuring Home Slice Pizza. Jake's...
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders

While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department: Police chase ends in crash

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department remains on the scene of a crash in downtown Dundee. According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and began traveling towards Michigan, driving through Washington Township. During this time Washington Township Police also joined the chase.
DUNDEE, MI
Beacon

Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem

Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
PORT CLINTON, OH

