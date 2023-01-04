Read full article on original website
Success Story: Sportswear Supplier Leverages Benchmarking to Boost Factory Production 10%
Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the supply chain. With a client list including companies like Walmart, Kohl’s, Abercrombie & Fitch and Levi’s, time is money for Vietnamese leisurewear and sportswear manufacturer Son Ha Garment Joint Stock Company. As such, benchmarking factory productivity at the firm must be an exact science. In the months after implementing Coats Digital’s cost optimization solution GSDCost, Son Ha Garment has realized a 10 percent improvement in its core Standard Minute Values productivity benchmark. But this progress is just the tip of the iceberg. The apparel supplier says it is...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Helix Energy Solutions Group, Pros Holdings and Lindblad Expeditions
Chicago, IL – January 5, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX, Pros Holdings PRO and Lindblad Expeditions LIND. 3 Stocks to Watch for Earnings Acceleration in 2023. While the stock market is widely expected to see moderate improvement this year,...
ValueWalk
Tesla’s Production Capacity Outstrips Incoming Orders – Shortseller
Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended December 31, 2022, discussing their short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Despite running its new factories in the U.S. and Germany at only around 20% of capacity, massive amounts of excess Tesla inventory piled up in Q4, spurring huge, margin-slashing price cuts in China, Europe, the U.S. and Canada & Mexico, and even forcing the company’s China plant to slash December and January production.
Zacks.com
Bear Of The Day: Amazon (AMZN)
AMZN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after missing earnings in late October. The November retail sales report came in awfully weak so it is not surprising to see analysts taking down estimates of select consumer goods names. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
electrek.co
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot hires auto industry head as chair
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s appointed global auto industry leader Carl-Peter Forster as chair. Forster is currently a senior adviser and board member of several car companies. Past roles include board member of Volvo Cars, CEO of Tata Motors, and GM’s president of Europe. He also held a number of senior engineering roles at BMW.
Zacks.com
T-Mobile (TMUS) Registers Record Customer Growth in 2022
TMUS - Free Report) recently unveiled the preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 related to key customer data. The company witnessed a record customer increase in 2022, driven by 5G network strength and a differentiated growth strategy. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in 2023 and beyond on its diligent execution of operational plans.
NASDAQ
3 Wood Stocks Worth Watching Despite a Challenging Industry
Continuous supply-chain woes, inflationary pressure mainly for material and labor, high fuel-related costs and lower homes sales have been impacting the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry. However, the industry players are expected to benefit from higher demand across export markets, repair and remodel (R&R) activity and more funding for infrastructure and carbon/ESG-related projects despite macro-economic headwinds. In addition, inorganic and prudent cost-containment moves should lend support to industry players like Enviva Inc. EVA, Boise Cascade Company BCC and Masonite International Corporation DOOR.
Zacks.com
B&G Foods (BGS) Refines Portfolio With Back to Nature Sale
BGS - Free Report) is keen on refining its portfolio to increase its focus on growth areas. The company concluded the previously-announced (Dec 15, 2022) sale of the Back to Nature brand to BA Brussels, LLC — a subsidiary of Barilla America, Inc. Management expects to use the sale...
Aviation International News
New State Aviation Acquires Blackhawk Aerospace
Private equity firm New State Aviation Holdings today announced the purchase of aircraft performance company Blackhawk Aerospace in a deal that complements its December 2021 acquisition of TBM dealer Avex. Founded in 1999, Waco, Texas-headquartered Blackhawk develops engine upgrades for turboprop airplanes and provides aircraft modifications. It has more than 60 employees.
Carscoops
Hyundai Showcasing 10 New Startups At CES
Hyundai and Kia are showcasing a host of innovative startups at CES 2023 through their ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform. No less than 10 startups are running exhibits at the ZER01NE pavilion ranging from companies developing digital therapy for children with ADHD to advanced camera technologies that promise to provide a human-like wide field of view for smart robots.
Primaloft Partner Closer to Building Sustainable Manufacturing Plant
Origin Materials Inc. is scaling onwards and upwards in a big way. The carbon-negative materials company with the mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials secured funding to build a new factory in Louisiana. The company announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commission plans to give its final approval of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bondstofinance the construction of Origin 2, its first world-scale manufacturing facility to be located in Geismar, La. In February, the pending state and local incentives were estimated to be worth more than $100 million. In addition, a private activity bond (PAB) volume cap allocation from the...
Zacks.com
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Zacks.com
GSK Signs Deal to Develop Antibodies for Treating Cancer
GSK - Free Report) entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) to develop up to four bi- & multi-specific T-cell engaging (“TCE”) antibodies targeting oncology indications. Per the terms of the agreement, WuXi Bio will grant exclusive rights to GSK to...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ITT Stock Right Now
ITT Inc. (. ITT - Free Report) is poised to gain from strength in the end markets like chemical and industrial pumps, commercial aerospace and defense, rail and general industrial despite supply-chain constraints, high cost of sales (due to raw material cost inflation) and increasing operating expenses. The company’s organic orders grew 7% year over year in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for pumps, connectors, aerospace and defense components. Also, a robust backlog in its businesses, supported by the recovery in the energy end market, is expected to boost its performance in the long run.
csengineermag.com
Cortec Corporation USA Acquires 100% Ownership of Cortec Southeast Asia Technologies Pvt Ltd. in Singapore from Joint Venture Partner
Cortec® Corporation, the global leader in VpCI®/MCI® corrosion control technologies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cortec® Southeast Asia (CSEA) offices in Singapore. CSEA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cortec® Corporation. This development promises to improve service and support to customers in Southeast Asia due to a direct connection with Cortec® headquarters in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Zacks.com
5 Reasons Why Fulton Financial (FULT) is an Attractive Pick Now
FULT - Free Report) stock is a good investment option right now. Supported by higher interest rates and loan growth, the company’s revenues are anticipated to improve. FULT’s efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Analysts seem to be optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth...
Zacks.com
5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk
The banking industry seems well-capitalized to gain from a higher interest rate regime. The minutes from the last FOMC meeting underscored the central bank’s resolve to keep the interest rates high till inflation numbers cool down reasonably. The Federal Reserve officials noted that they would be required to maintain a “restrictive policy stance” until data gave proper indications of inflation pressures easing.
Zacks.com
Is Caterpillar (CAT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
CAT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Caterpillar is one of 221 companies in the...
Qualcomm launches auto chip to handle both assisted driving and entertainment
OAKLAND, Calif., Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment.
