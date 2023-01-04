Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
NYC bans AI tool ChatGPT in schools amid fears of new cheating threat
The New York City Department of Education has banned access to ChatGPT on public schools' networks and devices over concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of its content.
Comments / 0