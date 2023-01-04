ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Awful Announcing

Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’

Tempers flared during No. 19 Indiana’s 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday evening. Those tempers kept flaring at the post-game press conference as well. It’s understandable that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson wouldn’t be too happy after watching his team blow a 21-point lead. However, his post-game outburst wasn’t so much about the score but Read more... The post Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season

Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach. We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Friday, we received the police...
LINTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?

Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up after major freeze

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Linton has the cheapest gas in the state

The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
LINTON, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

