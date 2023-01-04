Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’
Tempers flared during No. 19 Indiana’s 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday evening. Those tempers kept flaring at the post-game press conference as well. It’s understandable that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson wouldn’t be too happy after watching his team blow a 21-point lead. However, his post-game outburst wasn’t so much about the score but Read more... The post Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.
247Sports
Mike Woodson details how Indiana fell apart at Iowa after Race Thompson injury
Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) blew a 21-point lead in its 91-89 loss at Iowa. Mike Woodson’s team saw all sorts of issues when forward Race Thompson exited the game with an apparent knee injury, as Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) star Kris Murray exploded for 21 second-half points to propel his team to victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season
Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Jemarl Baker helps Indiana; No more unbeatens; Another Calipari question
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Remember Jemarl Baker?. Came into the Kentucky men's basketball program with PJ Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jarred Vanderbilt and four other Top 75 recruits in 2017?. Missed his first season with a medical redshirt and then averaged 2.3 points the following season while getting minor backcourt...
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Iowa
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday night after the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead and lost to Iowa, 91-89. He was upset with the officiating, and also Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Here's the full video, plus the transcript.
Look: Despicable Letter From College Basketball Fan Going Viral
A college basketball team got a gross letter from a fan this week. Trayce Jackson, who's a player on the Indiana men's basketball team, posted a letter that he got from a fan named "Tim Weaver" who called Jackson a "horrible leader." He also called this Hoosiers team the "softest...
WTHI
Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach. We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Friday, we received the police...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
earnthenecklace.com
Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?
Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
vincennespbs.org
Linton has the cheapest gas in the state
The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
‘Going to get some Thai food’: Indiana police pulled over Idaho homicide suspect twice on drive home
BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, whom police have arrested in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, was stopped twice by Indiana law enforcement while he and his father made a cross-country drive from Pullman, Washington, to Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body-cam and dash-cam footage released...
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
wfyi.org
Now two Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidates in the race for the primary
Republican John L. Couch is now the fifth candidate to enter the May primary seeking a nomination to run in Indianapolis’ November mayoral election. He will face pastor James Jackson in the Republican primary. Couch describes himself as a Republican with “independent views.”. “We all can work together...
Operation Cat Poop: How an Indianapolis woman is getting back at porch pirates
A Rivoli Park resident, with the help of her pet cat Shadow, came up with a solution to recent package thefts in her neighborhood.
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
Comments / 0