WPFO
Contractor files for bankruptcy in wake of Sebago Lake zoning violation accusations
RAYMOND (WGME) -- A contractor is filing for bankruptcy after state and local scrutiny over shoreline work done to property along Sebago Lake. Raymond officials accused Big Lake Marine Construction, the property owner and another contractor of a series of shoreland zoning violations. Those town leaders say work was completed...
WPFO
'Pizza with Potential': Restaurants team up to help address food insecurity in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers are helping Mainers put food on the table. According to Full Plates Full Potential, as many as 1 in 5 kids in Maine have food insecurity. That's why groups like Full Plates Full Potential and Brickyard Hollow are teaming up for "Pizza with Potential, a fundraiser fighting childhood hunger and food insecurity.
WPFO
Sick dog abandoned outside Farmington shelter feeling 'so much better'
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A sick dog who was abandoned outside a shelter in Farmington last month is reportedly feeling “so much better.”. The Franklin County Animal Shelter named the pooch Harriet. She was abandoned at the shelter on Dec. 28 by a man with facial hair driving a white...
WPFO
'Concerned, but hopeful': Maine business hoping for snow
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. While they would love to see snow on the ground, it's not the latest in the season that they have seen their trails bare. Concerned, but hopeful. That's what Matt Sebasteanski...
WPFO
Maine's minimum wage hike takes effect
Thousands of Maine workers are getting a pay raise as the state's minimum wage increases with the new year. The extra $1.05 an hour is an 8-percent pay raise for hourly workers making minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, which is well below the poverty...
WPFO
Maine high school skiing season off to rough start
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
WPFO
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WPFO
Gov. Mills inauguration to be held Wednesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will be sworn in for a second term during her inauguration ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday. She was re-elected in November, beating out Republican challenger, former Governor Paul LePage by a big margin. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. The...
WPFO
Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm
Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
WPFO
Police searching for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
WPFO
Maine middle school basketball team for deaf/hard of hearing breaks barriers on court
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Maine students broke barriers on the court Wednesday. For the first time since 2017, the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf has assembled a basketball team. Enrollment in the school has increased in recent years, and...
WPFO
Portland's Irish Heritage Center receives $3 million in federal funds for repairs
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Irish Heritage Center in Portland is getting millions of dollars for repairs. The building will receive $3 million in federal funds for a full restoration, including masonry, required weatherization and repairs to the roof. The center was once the Saint Dominic's Church, and the board...
WPFO
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
WPFO
No one hurt in South Paris house fire
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) -- The Paris Fire Department says no one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night. The fire happened at 36 Upper Swallow Road. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze. The State Fire Marsal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
WPFO
Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
WPFO
Additional Maine masses being held for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says additional masses honoring the life and memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been announced for Lewiston, Caribou, Rumford, and Gray this week. Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, January 4, at 12:15 p.m....
WPFO
Good Samaritans help climber after he was hit in head by falling ice
HART’S LOCATION, NH (WGME) – Good Samaritans came to the aid of an ice climber who had been hit in the head by falling ice in Hart’s Location, New Hampshire, over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game say 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, New Hampshire, had...
WPFO
Maine hotel named in Vogue's list of 'The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023'
A new hotel set to open in Portland’s West End this summer was named in Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story...
WPFO
Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
WPFO
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
