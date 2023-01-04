ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Giannis is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday

Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday

Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring

Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis Cannot Be Contained

Washington wouldn’t have the big advantage coming into this game that they had last game because close to this game it was announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks would be “with” Giannis, who was out last game due to knee soreness. Also returning for the Bucks' star guard Jrue Holiday. The Wizards wouldn't be able to get that six straight win because the former 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would drop 55 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Milwaukee to victory. The Bucks’ 123-113 win would be their 24th victory of the year.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance

Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined

Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster

The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI

