This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Kyle Kuzma trade odds: Phoenix Suns favored to acquire Washington Wizards star
NBA trade speculation is heating up and a lot of it is swirling around Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma and where he could possibly land in a trade before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Recent odds shed light on some possible landing spots for the forward and the Phoenix Suns lead the list...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Giannis is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
Yardbarker
Giannis Cannot Be Contained
Washington wouldn’t have the big advantage coming into this game that they had last game because close to this game it was announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks would be “with” Giannis, who was out last game due to knee soreness. Also returning for the Bucks' star guard Jrue Holiday. The Wizards wouldn't be able to get that six straight win because the former 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would drop 55 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Milwaukee to victory. The Bucks’ 123-113 win would be their 24th victory of the year.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Bucks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/3/2023
The Washington Wizards (17-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick. Washington has won five consecutive games but still sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for revenge vs. the Washington Wizards
The Bucks are set to take on the Wizards for the second time in three days.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
