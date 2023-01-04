New Year's resolutions for each Philadelphia 76ers player

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The year 2022 for the Philadelphia 76ers was one of transition. They made a big deal in February to acquire a future Hall of Famer in James Harden in order to team him up with Joel Embiid and the Sixers saw the rise of Tyrese Maxey into a borderline All-Star player, already.

As the Sixers now move forward with 2023, their plan is still the same: bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time since 1983.

Right now, millions of Americans are making New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, get into shape, make more money or simply find love and happiness. Here are some new year’s resolutions for each player on the Sixers roster that, if fulfilled, could help them finally make that championship run.

Joel Embiid: stay healthy

This is the key to it all. Embiid has sustained some type of injury that slowed him down in both the 2021 and the 2022 playoffs. If he is healthy and can stay away from the injury bug, that could be all the difference for the title run.

James Harden: build with Embiid

Along with Embiid’s health, this is probably the most important factor for Philadelphia’s title chances. They need to be able to get the most out of the Harden-Embiid duo for the future so they just need to continue to grow continuity and chemistry on the floor.

Tyrese Maxey: become a better defender

When the Sixers reach the playoffs, they will have to contend with some elite perimeter scorers. The likes of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and others will be standing in their way. It will be up to Maxey to become a better defender out on the perimeter in order for the Sixers to get to the finals.

Tobias Harris: continue to excel as a catch-and-shoot player

As Harris continues to grow into his new role of being the No. 4 option on this team, he needs to be able to become that catch-and-shoot player whenever Harden and Embiid need that safety valve to kick out to for the open shooter.

PJ Tucker: shoot the ball

Tucker is shooting 39.7% from deep on the season, but only on 1.7 attempts per game. It’s about time that he takes the open looks he is getting within this offense and shoot them with confidence in order to space the floor on the offensive end.

De'Anthony Melton: take on the opposition's best scorer

Melton does this normally, but for the Sixers to get through the gauntlet that is the Eastern Conference at the moment, they will need him to take on those top perimeter scorers.

Georges Niang: be better on defense and on the boards

Niang’s role is pretty simple here: knock down triples and space the floor for Harden and the offense to operate. On the other end, however, he needs to be better at moving his feet and giving the Sixers some help on the defensive end.

Shake Milton: find the aggressiveness

Milton is an offensive-minded player who can average double figures off the bench if he brings the right mindset. As a starter, he has proven to be much more aggressive on the offensive end attacking downhill, but he hasn’t brought the same attitude to the bench unit just yet.

Matisse Thybulle: develop the 3-point shot

It’s always the same with Thybulle. He is one of the elite defenders in the league as somebody who can disrupt the opposition’s game plan, but he needs to develop a consistent 3-point shot. The important thing is, he’s at least taking his 3-pointers when he’s open.

Montrezl Harrell: become a better defensive player

Harrell has proven himself to be a fine offensive option off the bench. His ability to roll to the basket is something that benefits Harden when the two of them are in the game, but defensively, he needs to be better in order to earn the consistent backup center spot.

Danuel House Jr.: find the consistency

House Jr. can be this team’s legitimate 3-and-D option that they continue to search for, but they need him to find some consistency from deep. Once he finds that and combines it with his defensive tenacity, he’ll be a very helpful piece.

Furkan Korkmaz: become a better defender

Korkmaz has found himself out of the rotation a bit, but the biggest way he can earn more minutes out on the floor would be to combine his 3-point shooting ability with some good defensive work.

Paul Reed: add an offensive game

Reed has to continue to add to his offensive game in order for the Sixers to give him more trust out on the floor. He is a very good defender, but in order to earn more time, he has to be able to contribute on both ends of the floor to grow as a player.

Jaden Springer: grow on both ends

Springer is still young and he is awaiting his opportunity at the NBA level. In order for him to earn that spot, he will have to contribute on both ends of the floor and the Sixers will then give him their trust to get him more playing time.