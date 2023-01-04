The show takes place Feb. 15-19 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Set in a five-day format, the New England Boat Show is your chance to dive head first into the boating lifestyle. Connect with fellow boating enthusiasts, both nautical novices and seasoned sailors alike, to view a comprehensive selection of boats in New England — from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats. You can gear up for the season with the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves. Newbies gain “Boating 101” education at Fred’s Shed How-To Center, with a variety of daily seminars and demos on everything from getting started to service to operating, while your little ones enjoy splashing around a mini lake in a paddleboat or building their own toy boat. The saltwater fishing seminar is a must catch, while the boating simulator gets you out on the open seas without leaving Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO