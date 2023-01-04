Read full article on original website
bcinterruption.com
How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Notre Dame
The Boston College men’s basketball team will look to start 2023 off on a good note this evening as the Eagles return to Conte Forum to host Notre Dame in both teams’ first game of the new year. The Eags and the Fighting Irish are both coming off losses in late 2022 - BC fell to Syracuse on December 31, and Notre Dame lost to Miami on the 30th.
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place in Foxboro Permanently Closing
After a long tenure as one of Patriot Place’s most recognizable eateries, CBS Sporting Club is permanently closing after this Sunday to make way for a new concept in the space. The Foxboro establishment first opened in 2008 as CBS Scene, a themed restaurant that incorporated elements of the...
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
Boston Globe
The New England Boat Show Sails into Boston
The show takes place Feb. 15-19 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Set in a five-day format, the New England Boat Show is your chance to dive head first into the boating lifestyle. Connect with fellow boating enthusiasts, both nautical novices and seasoned sailors alike, to view a comprehensive selection of boats in New England — from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats. You can gear up for the season with the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves. Newbies gain “Boating 101” education at Fred’s Shed How-To Center, with a variety of daily seminars and demos on everything from getting started to service to operating, while your little ones enjoy splashing around a mini lake in a paddleboat or building their own toy boat. The saltwater fishing seminar is a must catch, while the boating simulator gets you out on the open seas without leaving Boston.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
nbcboston.com
Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
miltontimes.com
School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option
A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
nbcboston.com
Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
corvetteactioncenter.com
MacMulkin Chevrolet of New Hampshire Becomes #1 Corvette Dealer
After a year of blood, sweat and tears, the Corvette Team at MacMulkin Chevrolet of Nashua, New Hampshire is proud to announce that they are now the #1 Corvette dealer in the world. Beating the competition by 45 units, MacMulkin sold 1,486 Corvettes in 2022 thus officially swiping the title...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
No Tipping: Just Burgers, Fries, And Livable Wage At New North Shore Eatery
A new restaurant promises to not just take care of their customers, but also their staff, resulting in a different approach to dining that means customers are not expected to tip. The Cormorant is located on Merrimac Street in Newburyport in the building where permanently-closed Mama Dukes ope…
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
