Boston, MA

bcinterruption.com

How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Notre Dame

The Boston College men’s basketball team will look to start 2023 off on a good note this evening as the Eagles return to Conte Forum to host Notre Dame in both teams’ first game of the new year. The Eags and the Fighting Irish are both coming off losses in late 2022 - BC fell to Syracuse on December 31, and Notre Dame lost to Miami on the 30th.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Boston

JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

The New England Boat Show Sails into Boston

The show takes place Feb. 15-19 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Set in a five-day format, the New England Boat Show is your chance to dive head first into the boating lifestyle. Connect with fellow boating enthusiasts, both nautical novices and seasoned sailors alike, to view a comprehensive selection of boats in New England — from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats. You can gear up for the season with the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves. Newbies gain “Boating 101” education at Fred’s Shed How-To Center, with a variety of daily seminars and demos on everything from getting started to service to operating, while your little ones enjoy splashing around a mini lake in a paddleboat or building their own toy boat. The saltwater fishing seminar is a must catch, while the boating simulator gets you out on the open seas without leaving Boston.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
WATERTOWN, MA
miltontimes.com

School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option

A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
MILTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital

One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
DANVERS, MA
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
corvetteactioncenter.com

MacMulkin Chevrolet of New Hampshire Becomes #1 Corvette Dealer

After a year of blood, sweat and tears, the Corvette Team at MacMulkin Chevrolet of Nashua, New Hampshire is proud to announce that they are now the #1 Corvette dealer in the world. Beating the competition by 45 units, MacMulkin sold 1,486 Corvettes in 2022 thus officially swiping the title...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston

BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
NEEDHAM, MA

