Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Truck Driver Struck and Killed on I-84
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington State trucker was struck and killed while walking the interstate Tuesday morning in Ada County. According to Idaho State Police, the 35-year-old Pasco man had been walking in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at around 6:37 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru and killed. Police said the man had abandoned his semi-truck on the on-ramp to the port of entry, blocking the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck on Idaho freeway
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on January 3, 2023, at approximately 6:36 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 near mile post 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old male from Pasco, Washington, was in the lane of travel when he was struck by the Subaru. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco man killed in car v pedestrian crash in Idaho
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
Crash blocks part of I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Extreme caution is urged on westbound Interstate 84 between Boise and Mountain Home, where a crash occurred Tuesday morning. Idaho State Police are at the scene of the crash, between the Boise Port of Entry and Exit 64 (Black's Creek Road). All westbound lanes were blocked...
eastidahonews.com
Truck driver hit and killed on I-84
BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred Tuesday at approximately 6:36 a.m., on westbound Interstate 84, near milepost 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Law Enforcement Busts Jewelry, Firearms Burglary Operation
An investigation by Kennewick Police, Connell Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has broken up a jewelry and firearms theft ring. Thursday, January 5th, Kennewick Police released information about a series of arrests that have been made. KPD had been investigating a series of burglaries in the area where money, jewelry, and firearms were being stolen.
elkhornmediagroup.com
HPD nabs an alleged predator
HERMISTON – Hermiston police have arrested an alleged online sexual predator in an unprecedented investigation that was launched in Houston, Texas. Chief Jason Edmiston said that officers were contacted by a Facebook group called Predator Poachers. “It’s an online group that identifies and makes contact with potential child predators,”...
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect
He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more. The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
Woman sent to prison for killing a Tri-Cities man who didn’t return her car
“We all understand that no piece of property, however valuable, is worth a human life.”
KXL
Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County
BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0