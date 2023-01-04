ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GonzagaNation.net

Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Drew Timme’s December was one for the history books

Drew Timme had a good December. The sure-to-be All-American took a Gonzaga Bulldogs team that was looking a bit shaky during the non-conference slog, put them on his broad shoulders, and dragged his team to victory after victory. On the season, Timme’s 22.7 points per game are a career-high. He...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho College interim president Greg South receives contract

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho has committed to paying a minimum of $465,000 per year to its two presidents, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Trustees voted 3-2 last month to hire Greg South as interim president for NIC, effective Dec. 21, with a $235,000 contract that runs through June 30, 2024 and an option to extend it.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WSB Radio

Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Bryan Kohberger,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Warmer temperatures with rain in the valley, mountain snow – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then to rain with mountain snow. A break is expected on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer with highs around 40. Plan your day. We’ll have morning showers into the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sacred Heart back open after potential explosive investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room is back open after an investigation into a potentially explosive device found on a patient. Providence said a patient who was flown to the hospital for treatment was found to have explosive materials on them. Providence security, Spokane Police, and Spokane firefighters contained the situation and secured the area. Some patients...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday rain expected – Mark

Sunshine is expected for today before the Thursday morning snow and rain. We’ll see clouds and warmer temperatures for the weekend with possible overnight showers into Saturday. Plan your day. Our average high for the day is 33 degrees with afternoon sunshine, and clouds will move in later tonight.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A series of rain and snow showers moving in – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then rain with mountain snow. We’re expecting a break on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Plan your day. Light snow will transition...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
Shoshone News Press

It's a girl!

COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy