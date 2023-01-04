Effective: 2023-01-05 18:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 14:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wolf River Above Gulfport. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Bells Ferry Road will be impassable with deep water on the east bridge approach. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Thursday was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 9.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 03/14/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

