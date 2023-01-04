Read full article on original website
Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in
LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Receiving More Than Two-Dozen HUD Housing Vouchers
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week the award of $24.7 million to 98 local public housing authorities across the country to provide permanent affordable housing to people with disabilities. Texas was awarded 150 new vouchers total: 50 each for Austin, 50 for Fort Worth, and 50 for San Antonio, with the three cities sharing more that $1,300,00 under the program.
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
kut.org
What was the grandstand on the shores of Lady Bird Lake in East Austin used for?
Imagine walking the trails along Lady Bird Lake. On the pedestrian bridge at Chicano Park, you look across the lagoon to see a grandstand right by the water. It's overgrown, rundown. Like some kind of relic. “I come out to Town Lake often, and for years I’ve seen the grandstands...
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
TxDOT provides update amid ongoing I-35 expansion plans
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is looking at expanding Interstate 35 in Austin along an 8-mile stretch. The department is looking at two options. The first is to not make any changes. The other option is adding four HOV lanes in the center with two on each side of I-35. "In order to use those, you will either need to be a in a bus, or carpool, or a van pool, or multi-person vehicles. So, a single-occupancy vehicle would continue to use existing general-purpose lanes but these HOV lanes would move more people along the corridor," said Tucker Ferguson, division engineer for the TxDOT Austin Division.
travelmag.com
Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Austin
For those seeking a base in Austin with more liveability than a hotel room, there are a large number of properties available for short term rent across the city. Renowned for its eclectic music scene, myriad of public parks, and exceptional hiking trails, the Texan capital regularly appears in lists of America’s most desirable cities. It also exudes a youthful energy thanks to the presence of University of Texas’s flagship campus. As for its short-let rentals, most of them are inevitably listed on Airbnb, but staying in someone else’s private home doesn’t necessarily appeal to everyone. Luckily, there are other options too, including some offering a more professional, serviced approach. Here are three alternative online resources for finding furnished short term apartment rentals in Austin.
After long response times and short staffing, South Hays Fire is now hiring paid firefighters
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — After dealing with extremely long wait times, South Hays Fire Department is converting from an all-volunteer to a combination department with paid firefighters and EMTs. When it comes to saving lives, every second matters. "A fire doubles every eight minutes," Fire Chief Robert Simonson said.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
wilcosun.com
H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco
Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
‘There will be no other place to send them’: Hays County homeless center closing its doors
One of the few homeless centers in Hays County is closing its doors in less than two weeks. H.O.M.E. Center does not have enough money to stay open.
Travis County to provide emergency funding for 23 local families facing eviction
According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 54.49% of all units in Austin are renter occupied. (Community Impact staff) Travis County commissioners took an emergency step toward eviction prevention for local families at a Jan. 3 meeting after a city of Austin program that would typically provide the relief ran out of funding.
Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls to provide in-home care for local children
The clinic will provide services that include simple sick visits, sports physicals, newborn advice and lactation counseling. (Courtesy Brandi Torres) Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls is scheduled to open in March in Pflugerville. A specific opening date is not yet set, but owner Brandi Torres said the clinic will only provide in-home pediatric urgent care visits for local families.
Williamson County dubs new road Samsung Highway
Construction has begun on the new Samsung Highway in Taylor. (Courtesy Williamson County) The Williamson County Commissioners Court recently named a new roadway under construction in Precinct 4—between FM 3349 and FM 973 in Taylor—after the tech company whose employees it will service. The county is constructing Samsung...
KVUE
New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
Water main break creates temporary drop-off changes for Georgetown middle school
The district says it sent a letter to families about possible delays and changes but is going to tweet an additional message around 7 a.m. Thursday to make sure everyone was aware.
Austin’s rental market less competitive due to high pace of construction, study finds
Austin is one of the nation’s least competitive rental markets with 12 prospective renters applying for each empty apartment in the area.
Eater
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle
New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
KVUE
