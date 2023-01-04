AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is looking at expanding Interstate 35 in Austin along an 8-mile stretch. The department is looking at two options. The first is to not make any changes. The other option is adding four HOV lanes in the center with two on each side of I-35. "In order to use those, you will either need to be a in a bus, or carpool, or a van pool, or multi-person vehicles. So, a single-occupancy vehicle would continue to use existing general-purpose lanes but these HOV lanes would move more people along the corridor," said Tucker Ferguson, division engineer for the TxDOT Austin Division.

