ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in

LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
LEANDER, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Receiving More Than Two-Dozen HUD Housing Vouchers

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week the award of $24.7 million to 98 local public housing authorities across the country to provide permanent affordable housing to people with disabilities. Texas was awarded 150 new vouchers total: 50 each for Austin, 50 for Fort Worth, and 50 for San Antonio, with the three cities sharing more that $1,300,00 under the program.
AUSTIN, TX
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TxDOT provides update amid ongoing I-35 expansion plans

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is looking at expanding Interstate 35 in Austin along an 8-mile stretch. The department is looking at two options. The first is to not make any changes. The other option is adding four HOV lanes in the center with two on each side of I-35. "In order to use those, you will either need to be a in a bus, or carpool, or a van pool, or multi-person vehicles. So, a single-occupancy vehicle would continue to use existing general-purpose lanes but these HOV lanes would move more people along the corridor," said Tucker Ferguson, division engineer for the TxDOT Austin Division.
AUSTIN, TX
travelmag.com

Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Austin

For those seeking a base in Austin with more liveability than a hotel room, there are a large number of properties available for short term rent across the city. Renowned for its eclectic music scene, myriad of public parks, and exceptional hiking trails, the Texan capital regularly appears in lists of America’s most desirable cities. It also exudes a youthful energy thanks to the presence of University of Texas’s flagship campus. As for its short-let rentals, most of them are inevitably listed on Airbnb, but staying in someone else’s private home doesn’t necessarily appeal to everyone. Luckily, there are other options too, including some offering a more professional, serviced approach. Here are three alternative online resources for finding furnished short term apartment rentals in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco

Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls to provide in-home care for local children

The clinic will provide services that include simple sick visits, sports physicals, newborn advice and lactation counseling. (Courtesy Brandi Torres) Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls is scheduled to open in March in Pflugerville. A specific opening date is not yet set, but owner Brandi Torres said the clinic will only provide in-home pediatric urgent care visits for local families.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy