geeksaroundglobe.com
Enterprise SaaS SEO: Managing Your Company’s Online Presence and Visibility
As a company grows, so should its online presence. And with that comes the challenge of managing your company’s enterprise SaaS SEO. Whether you’re new to the world of SEO or a seasoned pro, there are a few basic steps you can take to ensure your website is optimized and appears prominently in search engine results.
nftevening.com
Fanatics Sells 60% Of Its Stake In NFT Firm Candy Digital: Here’s Why
Top sports merchandise brand Fanatics is divesting its 60% stake in its NFT company – Candy Digital. The decision comes through owing to the downturn of the industry in the bear market. The Michael Rubin led company held the majority stake on the sports NFT platform. Candy Digital is now being sold to Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital investor group. Read on to learn more about why the shift in hands is taking place.
Quartz
Google wants an Indian court's antitrust ruling dismissed because it copy-pasted an EU decision
Google has asked an appeals court in India to throw out an October antitrust ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), accusing regulators of plagiarizing language from a similar ruling in Europe. The American internet giant cited more than 50 instances of language copied verbatim. Google also objected to the inclusion of evidence from the European case that was never introduced in Indian courts.
nftevening.com
Youtuber DNPThree Admits To Gambling Away Investor Funds
Popular Twitch streamer, NFT founder, and Youtuber DNPThree has openly admitted to gambling away investor funds. The CluCoin & Goobers NFT Founder released an official apology statement citing the downfall of his mental health due to gambling addiction. It is just the first week of 2023, and we did not in fact, make it. Read on to learn about the reasons behind the loss.
astaga.com
Cardano Founder Triggers NFT Community With New Twitter PFP
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson modified the show image on his Twitter and Fb account inflicting an argument. Hoskinson apparently used a NFT image as his new Twitter and Fb avatar however with out really shopping for the NFT. Cardano founder was accused of proper clicking and saving somebody’s NFT as an image and utilizing it as a profile image.
nftevening.com
Dark Country Introduces Daily NFT Rewards For Top Players
Dark Country Rewards are coming to top players as exclusive NFTs. The team behind the play-to-earn game has introduced a Daily NFT reward for the Top 5 players. The rewards will vary in terms of rarity, and the number one spot will see big rewards. Furthermore, Dark Country continues to add to the ecosystem, creating interactions that will keep players invested.
cryptopotato.com
The Metaverse Will Influence Travel Decisions in 2023, BookingCom Predicts
In the near future, people will travel a lot. But first, they will visit their destinations in the metaverse. The extended COVID-19 lockdown changed the travel industry —and the lifestyle of millions of people. But now that the pandemic seems to be under control, businesses are looking to rise from the ashes with new ideas to engage customers, and the metaverse seems like an exciting topic to explore.
salestechstar.com
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
nftevening.com
NFT OG CryptoNovo Is Scammed For His BAYC, Art Blocks and More
A scammer targeted NFT OG CryptoNovo this week, stealing several CryptoPunks, BAYC, RTFKT, Meebits, and other NFTs. The scammer stole NFTs worth over seven figures in total! The worst part? CryptoNovo may have brought this upon himself by signing a malicious transaction, the NFT community points out. Did the NFT...
aiexpress.io
SwitchBot jumps on the Matter train with Hub 2
SwitchBot has added assist for the Matter good house customary with its new Hub 2. Introduced at this 12 months’s CES, the Hub 2 is a WiFi-based bridge that allows SwitchBot’s common Bluetooth units to work with different ecosystems. The brand new hub now includes a easy show...
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Digiday
Omnicom Media Group and Albertsons partner on targeting and measuring CTV via The Trade Desk
As if to prove commerce media will play a more central role than ever before in the media investment strategies of marketers, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) will announce at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas an exclusive partnership it struck with Albertsons Media Collective, Digiday has learned. The partnership...
todaynftnews.com
Logan Paul employed “criminals” to develop crypto zoo NFT project
Journalist Coffeezilla from Youtube accused Logan Paul of engaging in dishonest behavior. Logan denied every accusation in his latest YouTube video. Coffeezilla published two additional movies describing Logan Paul’s “scams.”. In a video series published over the last week, Youtube journalist Coffeezilla blamed Youtuber and boxer Logan Paul...
Engadget
Meta fined $414 million in EU for requiring personalized ads
Meta is facing yet another European Union fine. As hinted last month, EU authorities are fining Meta €390 million (about $414 million) after determining that the company illegally required that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users accept personalized ads. The social media giant allegedly violated the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by asking for permission to collect ad targeting data in its terms of service — you have to either allow personalized ads or stop using the platforms altogether, according to regulators.
nftevening.com
Mutant Hounds NFT Mint Set For January 11th
The Mutant Hounds gear up to their January 11th mint date to take their place among the first fully autonomous, pro-royalty NFT collections. In a space that is rapidly receding royalties from creators, the Mutant Hounds set an example of giving back to the community and its creators. We have previously covered the mint process and more details about the Mutant Hounds NFT project. Now, find out why and how it is shaping the future of royalties below!
The World is Changing and Your Brand is Dying. Here's How to Create and Champion An Evolving Brand
For a brand to become more human and successful, it must change, evolve and take risks — ultimately leading to its longevity.
supplychainquarterly.com
ESG ASSURANCE: LRQA TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALASIAN SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST, ‘SAS’
LRQA, a global assurance provider, is pleased to announce that it is due to acquire Sustainable Assurance Solutions (SAS), a high-quality provider of sustainability audit, consulting and training services based in Australia. The acquisition will further strengthen LRQA’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assurance proposition to meet the rising demand for data-driven ESG supply chain assurance solutions.
crowdfundinsider.com
ComplyAdvantage, an AI-driven Fraud and AML Risk Detection Platform, Announces Inclusion in Chartis RiskTech100
ComplyAdvantage, which claims to be a global leader in AI-driven fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) risk detection, announced its inclusion in the Chartis RiskTech100. The RegTech saw “an increase in its overall score compared with 2022, driven by an almost 8 percentage point increase in its market presence rating.”
psychreg.org
Marketers Can Capitalise on the Power of Perception to Influence Brand Performance
Researchers from Oklahoma State University and the University of Florida published a study in the Journal of Marketing explaining how marketers can capitalise on the power of perception through the structure of visual communications to influence beliefs about brand performance, which ultimately influences product interest and choice. The study was...
