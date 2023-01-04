Read full article on original website
cre-sources.com
Florida East Coast Realty Leases Over 20,000 SF At 1101 Brickell
Florida East Coast Realty (FECR) announced six new leases at its 1101 Brickell office property, totaling over 20,000 square feet. New tenants include Pomp Investments, Principal Asset Management, Banco de Reservas, Direct Bullion, RC Law Group, and B&B Hotels. Jake Freeman and Kevin Gonzalez direct leasing for the 300,000 square...
Inside Sistrunk 2.0
The Fort Lauderdale hotspot now sits as a 42,000-square-foot complex in which patrons can shop, dine, work, and play The post Inside Sistrunk 2.0 appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
businessobserverfl.com
Landscape firm, targeting $150M in revenue, mows down Palm Beach acquisition
Fort Myers-based Juniper Landscaping, one of the largest landscaping firms in the country with nearly $140 million in annual revenue and 18 Florida locations, is expanding to the Palm Beach market with a new acquisition. The firm that Juniper purchased, according to a statement, is Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape,...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
islandernews.com
Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available
The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.
Years on the table, developer’s agreement for yacht club rebuild is now signed
Lighthouse Point – The redevelopment of the Lighthouse Point Yacht and Tennis Club awaits a new funding source for owner Terry Paterson, but one hurdle has been cleared. The developer’s agreement between Paterson and the city was recorded Dec. 21 by the Broward County Commission and became effective on that date.
luxury-houses.net
Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million
4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
flkeysnews.com
Florida TD Bank manager masterminded $30 million COVID loan fraud and kickback scheme
Daniel Hernandez held a key position at TD Bank, overseeing 80 employees at 27 branches in Miami-Dade County. But the regional manager’s job also gave him the opportunity to fleece a massive U.S. government loan program meant to help struggling businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic — by exploiting his bank from the inside, federal authorities say.
FAU economists fear for more layoffs following Amazon announcement
Amazon announced Wednesday that they plan to cut 18,000 jobs in the coming weeks, prompting fears from Florida workers.
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Billy Joel’s seaside estate on market for $64.9 million
A Manalapan house bought by singer Billy Joel for $22.1 million in 2015 is now on the market through Christian Angle Real Estate for $64.9 million. Photo provided by Realtor.com. Piano man Billy Joel has listed his ocean-to-lake estate at 1110 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, for $64.9 million. Joel, using...
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Beach access debate: Do signs like this violate the law?
Signs on the north and south ends of the Turtle Beach condominiums may give the impression that the complex’s private property extends both east and west of the signs, because of the arrows. Police typically define private property to be landward of ‘mean high tide,’ which on this day would have been left of this sign. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star.
Locations Revealed for Cali Coffee’s 2023 South Florida Expansion
The coffee chain is making a big push this year
West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can't afford to buy, rent
Diane Thomas has been living in her car for six months. She's stuck because rent prices aren't coming down and buying a home is out of reach.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
sibfl.net
FDOT TO CLOSE EASTBOUND BRIDGE at Sunny Isles Boulevard / SR 8826 …
FDOT TO CLOSE EASTBOUND BRIDGE at Sunny Isles Boulevard / SR 8826 from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am beginning Sunday, January 8 through Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is scheduled to perform bridge painting work along SR 826/ Sunny Isles Boulevard/NE 163 Street bridge. During...
State Road 7 lawsuit forcing delays of other Palm Beach County transportation projects
The State Road 7 extension lawsuit is wreaking havoc with other transportation projects in Palm Beach County, forcing several of them to be deferred to ensure that funding is available for the western communities' road project once the litigation is resolved. Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency staff recently presented a draft plan to...
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Heads to Delray Beach
The New Haven classic opened its first South Florida location in 2022
Cluckin Hot Chicks Plans Debut, More Locations to Come
The chicken brand is gearing up to open its first location, with more to come in South Florida and beyond
