Pompano Beach, FL

cre-sources.com

Florida East Coast Realty Leases Over 20,000 SF At 1101 Brickell

Florida East Coast Realty (FECR) announced six new leases at its 1101 Brickell office property, totaling over 20,000 square feet. New tenants include Pomp Investments, Principal Asset Management, Banco de Reservas, Direct Bullion, RC Law Group, and B&B Hotels. Jake Freeman and Kevin Gonzalez direct leasing for the 300,000 square...
MIAMI, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Landscape firm, targeting $150M in revenue, mows down Palm Beach acquisition

Fort Myers-based Juniper Landscaping, one of the largest landscaping firms in the country with nearly $140 million in annual revenue and 18 Florida locations, is expanding to the Palm Beach market with a new acquisition. The firm that Juniper purchased, according to a statement, is Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape,...
PALM BEACH, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
islandernews.com

Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million

4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Beach access debate: Do signs like this violate the law?

Signs on the north and south ends of the Turtle Beach condominiums may give the impression that the complex’s private property extends both east and west of the signs, because of the arrows. Police typically define private property to be landward of ‘mean high tide,’ which on this day would have been left of this sign. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star.
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
