The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO