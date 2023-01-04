Tesla said on Monday that the company has sold a record 1.31 million vehicles in 2022 with production increasing 47 per cent compared to last year, however, the numbers fall short of chief Elon Musk’s pledge to grow sales by 50 per cent nearly every year.The electric vehicle manufacturing company said in its 2022 fourth-quarter report that it delivered over 405,000 vehicles, up from the 308,600 vehicles it delivered in the same period last year.These numbers represent a record growth of about 40 per cent in deliveries year on year, but reportedly still fall short of Wall Street analysts’...

2 DAYS AGO