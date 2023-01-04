Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Truck Driver Struck and Killed on I-84
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington State trucker was struck and killed while walking the interstate Tuesday morning in Ada County. According to Idaho State Police, the 35-year-old Pasco man had been walking in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at around 6:37 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru and killed. Police said the man had abandoned his semi-truck on the on-ramp to the port of entry, blocking the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities truck driver dies after being hit by a car while walking on I-84 in Idaho
A Pasco man died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the interstate near Boise on Tuesday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Police said the incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in a westbound lane of Interstate 84 near milepost 66 — between the Blacks Creek Road and Mayfield exits.
How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway
A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Law Enforcement Busts Jewelry, Firearms Burglary Operation
An investigation by Kennewick Police, Connell Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has broken up a jewelry and firearms theft ring. Thursday, January 5th, Kennewick Police released information about a series of arrests that have been made. KPD had been investigating a series of burglaries in the area where money, jewelry, and firearms were being stolen.
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect
He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
Kennewick Police, Other Agencies Bust Burglary Ring
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two men are under arrest after Kennewick Police say they were involved in a burglary ring that targeted money, jewelry and firearms stashed inside people's homes. 28-year-old Able Perez-Morales and 27-year-old Alejandro Alvarez Dominguez were both found inside a Kennewick hotel off West 27th Place and taken into custody. Perez-Morales was taken to the Benton County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants: Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Entry-Entry after Deport, Larceny, and Theft 2nd Degree. He also faces new charges: Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Alvarez-Dominguez faces Residential Burglary. He is in the Benton County Jail as well.
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Judge Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving — and It Isn't the First Time
A Tri-Cities judge was arrested Monday night on suspicion of drunk driving, and it's not the first time. Judge Terry M. Tanner Jr. made an initial court appearance on Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He appeared before Benton Franklin Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Shea Brown, according to...
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
Woman sent to prison for killing a Tri-Cities man who didn’t return her car
“We all understand that no piece of property, however valuable, is worth a human life.”
KXL
Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County
BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
610KONA
Fire Crews Tackle Outbuilding Apartment Fire in Kennewick
On New Year's Day evening, Kennewick and Benton County Fire crews battled a fire behind a home. Around 6:34 PM, Kennewick Fire units, along with Benton County Fire District 1 and some from Pasco responded to a report of a blaze at 124C E. 5th Ave. This image from Google...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Assault puts a police officer on the bench
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0