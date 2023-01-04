Anoka County board approves 2023 tax levy and budget

A $141.9 million 2028 property tax levy and $367 million budget were approved by the Anoka County Board Dec. 2 following a public hearing the evening before.

The 2023 levy is the same amount levied in 2021 and 2022, County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah said.

“Just as inflation is hitting family budgets, the rising cost of fuel, electricity, goods and services are also impacting the county budget,” Sivarajah said in her presentation at the public hearing. “Recognizing the challenges residents are facing, the county board chose to keep the levy flat again for 2023.”

But a flat levy does not mean the county’s share of property taxes won’t increase for many residents, Chief Financial Officer Cory Kampf said.

Action by 2022 Legislature has reduced the tax liability for commercial/industrial properties shifting more to residential properties.

In a presentation at the public hearing, Kampf said that the residential percentage of the county tax has risen from 62.8% from 63.9% from 2022 to 2023, while commercial/industrial has dropped from 22.5% to 20.2%.

In addition, large residential value increases has meant a loss of homestead market value exclusion and higher taxable value.

“It has been in place for many years, but has never been updated,” Kampf said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, for homesteads valued at $76,000 or less, the exclusion is 40% of the market value, creating a maximum exclusion of $30,400, but the exclusion is reduced as property values increase and phases out for homesteads values at $413,000 or more.

For a residential property whose estimated market value jumped from $279,900 to $324,200 between 2022 and 2023 for tax purposes saw its homestead exclusion drop from $12,049 to $8,062.

A home in the county valued at $328.747 for tax purposes, the average value, will pay $815 in county taxes in 2023 with $250 earmarked for public safety, $227 for human services, $170 to general government, $69 to conservation, culture and recreation, $53 to debt service and $46 to road and bridges.

Sivarajah spelled out the “strategic priorities” of the 2023 budget - transportation projects to provide safe roads and eliminate congestion, human services initiatives to improve people’s lives, a public safety focus to protect and serve the community in a way that preserves public trust, addressing workforce needs to attract and retain skilled staff and an emphasis on communications to provide clear, accurate information.

“Investment in our public safety, transportation infrastructure is visible throughout our budget and capital improvements plan,” Sivarajah said.

While property taxes account for 39% of the budget’s revenues, the other main sources include 33% from federal and state grants and 11% from charges for services, Kampf said.

Kampf explained how budget dollars are allocated – 28% to human services, 25% to public safety, 17% to roads and bridges as well as to general government, 5% to culture and recreation, 3% to debt service, 2% to economic development and environment/sanitation and 1% to capital projects.

Only two residents spoke at the public hearing. One commended the county board for keeping the levy at zero given inflation, but the other resident focused on the increase in home values, which was not the purpose of the budget/levy hearing.

Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo, who presided over the hearing, referred the resident and others in the audiences with concerns about their home values to county staff, who were on hand to answer their questions.

The board voted 6-1 to adopt the budget and tax levy with Commissioner Mandy Meisner opposed. She also voted no when the board approved the preliminary levy in late September.

While she thanked staff for their hard work, Meisner said the county needed to do a better job retaining employees.

“We are behind the market in employee wages and need swift action,” she said, calling for a 2.5% tax levy increase as she had done in September.

Commissioner Mike Gamache also thanked staff for all the work they had done to achieve the board’s goal of a flat tax levy while dealing with COVID-19 impacts and other challenges, he said.

“Using asset preservation dollars was a good way to do this,” Gamache said.

To fill an expenditure gap in the levy, the board allocated $12 million from the asset preservation account, which taps into already collected dollars that are left each year after 38% of reserves are set aside for cash flow and emergencies.

County Board Chariman Scott Schulte was proud the board had succeeded in keeping a flat levy in response to inflationary pressures, which have been skyrocketing.

But Schulte cautioned the overall tax bill residents will get in the spring of 2023 will also include the tax levies of school districts and cities and some have sizable levy increases, Schulte said.

Commissioner Jeff Reinert supported the zero levy increase, “but we may not be able to do it next year,” he said.

The board unanimously approved a public safety tax levy of $1.75 million, which has been unchanged for several years.

This appears as a line item on property tax statements to pay for county-wide public safety improvements, projects and equipment.

Special state legislation allowed the county to establish the public safety levy several years ago, but it sunsets in 2023 and a new law would have to be approved by the Minnesota Legislature for the special levy to continue.