Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6

On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
Adam Kinzinger slams fellow Republicans in farewell speech: ‘We shelter the ignorant, the racist’

Retiring anti-Trump Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois used the occasion of his farewell address from Congress to slam his fellow Republicans for sheltering “the ignorant, the racist.” Mr Kinzinger, whose popularity with his own party members tanked due to his service on the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack, decided not to run for re-election to his House seat. He and Rep Liz Cheney are the only two Republicans on the committee, and neither will be returning to Congress next year after she lost a primary challenge to a pro-Donald Trump challenger. In his speech, Mr...
Kimberly Guilfoyle nagged Jan 6 rally organisers about $60,000 fee for introducing Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-Fox News personality who is now Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend, was quite adamant about making sure she received a $60,000 speaking fee for her role at the White House rally that preceded the January 6 Capitol attack, newly-released transcripts show. The House select committee investigating the insurrection on Tuesday released several transcripts - including one of a deposition by GOP fundraiser and organiser Caroline Wren.In her deposition, Ms Wren was asked about emails in which Ms Guilfoyle made repeated enquiries about the speaking fee, both in the days before the rally and following the rally, at the...
Trump wanted supporters to ‘do more than protest’ on Jan 6 and enter US Capitol, federal judge suggests

Donald Trump’s fiery words to his supporters on January 6 could indicate he wanted them “to do something more” than peacefully protest and actually break the law by entering the US Capitol, a federal judge has ruled.A week after the House select committee investigating the insurrection completed its report and recommended four criminal referrals for the former president, a judge in Washington DC has made the first use of the findings in a judgment.Judge John Bates wrote that one defendant, Alexander Sheppard, could not seek to make use of the “public authority” defence at his trial. His lawyer had...
