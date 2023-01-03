this is easy. throw everyone involved in J6 in prison and throw away the key. Proud babies Q and none trumpty dummy MTG. all of them.
Traitor Republicans are always causing Drama. We paying them to work not play games
For those of you who think this is wrong, I just watched Jim Jordan speak on Kevin McCarthy's behalf nominating him for speaker of the house. Jim Jordan literally nominated himself in that speech, so when Matt Gaetz stepped up to nominate Jim Jordan immediately afterwards, it was no surprise. Jim Jordan has said he doesn't want it, he said he wouldn't accept it, but there's a fly in the ointment by the name of Hakeem Jeffries, we could end up with Hakeem Jeffries, and I don't think Jim Jordan will let that happen. I think he will put his own desires aside and accept the nomination. he has the votes, it's a three-way run right now, Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, and Hakeem Jeffries, and I don't think he'll let Jeffries win.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Jan. 6 committee says it has no evidence Trump 'expressed any remorse' when he was informed about Ashli Babbitt's shooting during the Capitol riot
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Video captures the moment Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to not hear his name multiple times before he responded during McCarthy's 5th failed speaker vote
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
'Fatal mistake': Top Russian official warns Zelensky after surprise US trip
A Capitol riot defendant has been hit with new criminal charges — and this time he's accused of plotting to kill the law enforcement officials who investigated him
Matt Gaetz says 'you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge' to 'drain the swamp' in opposing Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker: 'I'm a Florida man and I know of what I speak'
“What were they buying?”: Legal experts sound alarm over Kellyanne’s $1M+ deal while at White House
‘Good riddance’: In first act in power, Republicans remove metal detectors from House chamber
