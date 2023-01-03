”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.

