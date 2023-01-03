ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Rich Rattman
2d ago

this is easy. throw everyone involved in J6 in prison and throw away the key. Proud babies Q and none trumpty dummy MTG. all of them.

Butters Stotch
3d ago

Traitor Republicans are always causing Drama. We paying them to work not play games

Herb Wells
2d ago

For those of you who think this is wrong, I just watched Jim Jordan speak on Kevin McCarthy's behalf nominating him for speaker of the house. Jim Jordan literally nominated himself in that speech, so when Matt Gaetz stepped up to nominate Jim Jordan immediately afterwards, it was no surprise. Jim Jordan has said he doesn't want it, he said he wouldn't accept it, but there's a fly in the ointment by the name of Hakeem Jeffries, we could end up with Hakeem Jeffries, and I don't think Jim Jordan will let that happen. I think he will put his own desires aside and accept the nomination. he has the votes, it's a three-way run right now, Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, and Hakeem Jeffries, and I don't think he'll let Jeffries win.

TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
AOL Corp

Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
