Read full article on original website
Related
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
Phone Arena
Some Samsung smartphones aren’t receiving Google Play system updates
Users online are reporting that their Samsung phones — including flagships like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — are somehow stuck on Google Play system updates from July of 2022, while the latest December build has already become available. Okay, let’s rewind a bit. You’ve...
Engadget
The Morning After: Samsung’s latest mobile screen prototype slides and folds
Samsung’s apparently tired of mobile displays that only fold in on themselves. At CES 2023 this week, the company revealed the Flex Hybrid OLED mobile screen. It folds from one side and slides out the other. This combination not only increases the size but alters the aspect ratio, too.
TechRadar
HTC’s Vive XR Elite is already the most exciting VR headset of 2023
After numerous teasers for the announcement – including one less than a month ago – HTC has unveiled its all-new VR headset at CES 2023: the Vive XR Elite. However, to call the Vive XR Elite simply a VR headset would be underselling this device’s capabilities, because just like the Meta Quest Pro (and the long-rumored Apple XR headset) this device is able to provide users with virtual reality and mixed reality experiences – XR is short for 'extended reality', a term that encompasses VR, AR (augmented reality) and MR.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Apple AR/VR headset reportedly has a separate battery pack
New features just tipped for the Apple AR/VR headset include automatic lens adjustment and a passthrough dial, but in a disappointing turn, the battery could be separate from the headset.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
IGN
Razer's 5G-Enabled Gaming Handheld Gets January Release Date
We already knew that Razer and Verizon were teaming up to make Edge, a gaming handheld with 5G connectivity. And today, as part of its CES 2023 announcements, Razer announced that the device is launching on January 26th. Announced last October during RazerCon 2022, the Razer Edge features a 6.8-inch...
Digital Trends
Intel’s future GPUs just got revealed in a major leak
Intel’s first foray into the world of modern graphics cards did not exactly go smoothly, with numerous delays and problems besetting its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Now, there’s more bad news for the company, as it seems its GPU plans for 2023 and 2024 have leaked in their entirety.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
IGN
Sony Unveils PlayStation 5 Accessibility Controller Project Leonardo, Reveals More PSVR 2 Details
At CES 2023, Sony announced Project Leonardo for the PlayStation 5, which is a highly customisable controller kit that is designed to make gaming more accessible for players with disabilities. The company has developed the controller kit with input from accessibility experts, community members, and game developers. It is intended...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Razer Edge 5G is an impressive (and misguided) gaming handheld
Razer is tapping into the cloud/mobile/handheld gaming craze with the Edge 5G. It’s a unique device, packed with a powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 mobile chipset for native Android gaming, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support for on-the-go cloud gaming. I had a chance to try it out at CES 2023, and it’s the best iteration of this type of device we’ve seen. But it still loses on principle.
Here's When We Expect iPhone-Style MagSafe Tech Will Be Available On Android Phones
If you are among the millions of people who use a wireless charger to top up the battery on electronic gadgets, chances are these devices are using the Qi (pronounced chee) standard to achieve this feat. Today, wireless charging is a commonly used technology supported by a wide variety of devices, primarily smartphones and wearables. Interestingly, the Qi wireless charging standard is a pretty archaic piece of technology by smartphone standards, tracing its origins back to the mid-2000s. It was under development for several years before the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) introduced it sometime in 2010. It would be two more years before mainstream smartphone brands began incorporating wireless charging on their devices.
Comments / 0