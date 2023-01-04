Read full article on original website
Related
Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’
After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin's life on the field, head coach says
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed onto the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player's steps toward recovery.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
wearebuffalo.net
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD
The Buffalo Bills on Sunday played their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and they could not have scripted a better start. After they took the field waving flags and wearing patches with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them, the Bills proceeded to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.... The post Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon.
Buffalo Bills sportscaster John Murphy suffers stroke in another devastating blow to NFL team
BUFFALO BILLS commentator John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend, the team announced. Murphy, 67, is recovering at home with his family after the health scare. He has been the voice of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network for 20 years. The Bills released a statement on Friday confirming the news...
Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser
Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Postgame Quote
Joe Burrow will look to bring the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl. The Bengals matched a franchise record by winning their 12th game Sunday. They're also AFC North champions in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981 and 1982. After the game, Burrow was asked about Cincinnati's...
msn.com
'A real hero': Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington has master's degree from Ohio State
Over the past week, Denny Kellington has become a household name. The Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer was one of the primary caregivers to safety Damar Hamlin during his cardiac arrest in the middle of the first quarter of the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kellington...
Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’
When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
John Brown gifts touchdown to Bills athletic trainer who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin
After scoring a touchdown, Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown gifted the football to assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who performed life-saving CPR to Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills and the entire NFL celebrated safety Damar Hamlin, who is on the mend after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s game...
Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t alter the Detroit Lions’ approach. The Lions delivered a performance on Sunday night that enables them to go into the offseason believing their playoff drought will end very soon. Ending the postseason hopes of a longtime nemesis made it that much sweeter. Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns against his former team as the Lions capped their late-season surge with a 20-16 victory at Green Bay, eliminating the Packers from playoff contention.
NFL Wild Card Playoffs odds: Struggling Cowboys are favored over Tom Brady and the Bucs
It’s not everyday you see the GOAT Tom Brady go into a playoff game as an underdog, but it’s also not everyday you see his team struggle as much as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did in the 2022. So, even as the Dallas Cowboys deal with their own...
As a former Buffalo Bills player, here's what it was like to report on Damar Hamlin's injury
A flood of memories came rushing in as I flew to Buffalo a week ago to cover the story of Damar Hamlin -- the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night.
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0