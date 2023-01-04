Two people arrested for drug possession in Mingo County

Photo: Mingo County Sheriff's Office

NORTH MATEWAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to police, two people have been arrested in Mingo County on drug charges.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Nathaniel G. Chapman and Sarah J. Hinkle were arrested in the North Matewan area on December 31st after being caught in the possession of drugs.

Mingo County Cpl. M. Lendearo, Cpl. M. Mounts and Deputy Tiller conducted the arrest.

Chapman and Hinkle are being charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule I, schedule II, and conspiracy to deliver.

No other information has been released at this time.