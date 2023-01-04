ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

State senator wants to scrap legislature's nonpartisan Unicameral system

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers wasted little time introducing 91 bills and seven legislative resolutions on the first day of bill introduction. One of those measures would replace the state's unique nonpartisan Unicameral with a two-house system. On the day when Nebraska celebrates George Norris, the architect of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Multiple delays stall progress on Nebraska's $335 million economic recovery effort

Multiple delays have slowed the progress on a high-budget effort to aid underserved areas of Nebraska, reducing the time lawmakers have to complete an accompanying bill. The $335 million project, approved during the 2022 legislative session, still has the majority of its funding — about $250 million — left unallocated. It's up to lawmakers to pass a bill in the new session to allocate the remaining money.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Jim Pillen sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska has a new governor. Gov. Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol. He replaces Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was limited to two terms. “I’m confident he (Pillen) will be successful,” Ricketts wrote in an essay this week. “He shares the...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska

In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting

LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing chairs of legislative committees by secret […] The post Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen calling for unity in inauguration speech

LINCOLN, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen was sworn in as Nebraska's 41st governor Thursday. Pillen is replacing Pete Ricketts after defeating Democrat Carol Blood in November. He's calling for unity, and saying Nebraska can do big things if we make some changes. The 41st governor of Nebraska highlighted a...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
southarkansassun.com

Minimum Wage Increase In Nebraska Effective On January 1, 2023

Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased. Over 300,000 residents of Nebraska have agreed to the minimum wage increase in the last election. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased from $9 to $10.50 per hour. Whenever minimum wages increase, this means that revenues collected by the state have also increased along with it. By 2026, the state aims to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Iowa officials focusing on prevention during Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Iowa — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Iowa's secretary of state is hoping to get more businesses and organizations involved in prevention. Since January 2022, more than 670 businesses joined the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative — they're trained to look for suspicious activity. Advocates...
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?

An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022

People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Neb. DHHS investing millions to support child care providers

LINCOLN - Millions of dollars are being invested by the State to support child care providers. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services division of Children and Family Services will invest $26 million into child care programs to improve access to quality child care services throughout the state through the Business and Child Care Partnership Grant program.
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Drone versus diesel: how the costs compare

With the spike in diesel prices over the last year, some farmers may be looking for ways to save on miles traveled across their fields. Could taking to the air be the answer?. Aerial drones are coming down in price, and they’re able to handle more fieldwork as capabilities advance.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE

