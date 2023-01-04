Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
State senator wants to scrap legislature's nonpartisan Unicameral system
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers wasted little time introducing 91 bills and seven legislative resolutions on the first day of bill introduction. One of those measures would replace the state's unique nonpartisan Unicameral with a two-house system. On the day when Nebraska celebrates George Norris, the architect of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Multiple delays stall progress on Nebraska's $335 million economic recovery effort
Multiple delays have slowed the progress on a high-budget effort to aid underserved areas of Nebraska, reducing the time lawmakers have to complete an accompanying bill. The $335 million project, approved during the 2022 legislative session, still has the majority of its funding — about $250 million — left unallocated. It's up to lawmakers to pass a bill in the new session to allocate the remaining money.
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska has a new governor. Gov. Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol. He replaces Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was limited to two terms. “I’m confident he (Pillen) will be successful,” Ricketts wrote in an essay this week. “He shares the...
doniphanherald.com
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting
LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing chairs of legislative committees by secret […] The post Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen calling for unity in inauguration speech
LINCOLN, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen was sworn in as Nebraska's 41st governor Thursday. Pillen is replacing Pete Ricketts after defeating Democrat Carol Blood in November. He's calling for unity, and saying Nebraska can do big things if we make some changes. The 41st governor of Nebraska highlighted a...
KETV.com
Nebraska Legislature convenes 2023 session, elects new speaker of the unicameral
LINCOLN, Neb. — New leadership took hold in the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday morning. Senators convened Wednesday in Lincoln for the 2023 session, as newly-elected senators were sworn in by Nebraska's chief justice, and then they went to work. Among the first items of business: the election of a...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
southarkansassun.com
Minimum Wage Increase In Nebraska Effective On January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased. Over 300,000 residents of Nebraska have agreed to the minimum wage increase in the last election. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Nebraska has increased from $9 to $10.50 per hour. Whenever minimum wages increase, this means that revenues collected by the state have also increased along with it. By 2026, the state aims to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
KETV.com
Iowa officials focusing on prevention during Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Iowa — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Iowa's secretary of state is hoping to get more businesses and organizations involved in prevention. Since January 2022, more than 670 businesses joined the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative — they're trained to look for suspicious activity. Advocates...
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
norfolkneradio.com
Neb. DHHS investing millions to support child care providers
LINCOLN - Millions of dollars are being invested by the State to support child care providers. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services division of Children and Family Services will invest $26 million into child care programs to improve access to quality child care services throughout the state through the Business and Child Care Partnership Grant program.
KETV.com
How much would the $785M Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million — the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The cash option is $395 million. The drawing...
agupdate.com
Drone versus diesel: how the costs compare
With the spike in diesel prices over the last year, some farmers may be looking for ways to save on miles traveled across their fields. Could taking to the air be the answer?. Aerial drones are coming down in price, and they’re able to handle more fieldwork as capabilities advance.
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
Comments / 1